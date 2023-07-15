Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Jabeur aims to complete perfect revenge tour, Vondrousova on verge of history
- Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of women's singles action at the All England Club
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: It is down to the one last match in women's singles draw. 128 players had set out for to grab the elusive Venus Roseswater Dish at the start of the fortnight in Wimbledon and it's now down to two - Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova. The Tunisian was denied the trophy last year by defending champion Elena Rybakina, but she has given herself another shot and history as the no.6 seed stands a win away from becoming the first ever Arab and African Grand Slam champion. No. 42 seed Vondrousova, who was denied a major in 2019 French Open final, has a shot at history on Centre Court, as she stands on verge of becoming the first unseeded Slam winner since Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:39 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Head-to-head rivalry
The have split the victories in their four WTA meetings with Jabeur winning their only ever grass-court meeting, at 2021 Eastbourne 6-3, 7-6(4). However, Vondrousova is unbeaten against the Tunisian in 2023, winning both their meetings - Australian Open, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, and Indian Wells, 7-6(5), 6-4
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:27 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: What are the points and prize money at stake?
The winner of Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova will get 2000 ranking points and a record payout of £2,350,000 as prize money, 11.2 per cent more than 2022.
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:20 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Another final on Centre Court?
The women's singles final will not be the only summit clash on Saturday. Post the Jabeur-Vondrousova clash, top seed Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski will be up against no.15 Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Garnollers in the men's doubles final
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:11 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Vondrousova on grass court this season
She has an 8-1 record on grass in 2023. She lost in the quarters in Berlin before pulling out of Eastbourne, where she was supposed to face Jabeur in the opener, owing to an injury.
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 05:05 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: How did Marketa Vondrousova reach the final?
1R: Peyton Stearns, 6-2, 7-5
2R: 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 6-3, 6-3
3R: 20th seed Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-5
4R: 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
QF: 4th seed Jessica Pegula, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3
SF: Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-3
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 04:49 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Jabeur on grass court this season
She has a 7-2 record in 2023 on the surface. After suffering a round-one exit in Berlin and she lost in second round against C Giorgi in Eastbourne. However, Jabeur has shown improved performance in the major where she reached the final.
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 04:39 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Jabeur matches Serena Williams
The 2022 runner-up equalled the legendary Serena Williams as become the first player since the American to reach consecutive Wimbledon finals. She also became the first ever to beat three Top 10 players at Wimbledon since Serena in 2012.
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 04:27 PM
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: How did Ons Jabeur reach the final?
1R: Magdalena Fręch, 6-3, 6-3
2R: Zhuoxuan Bai, 6-1, 6-1
3R: 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
4R: Two-time Wimbledon champion and No.9 Petra Kvitova, 6-0, 6-3
QF: Defending Wimbledon champion and No.3 Elena Rybakina, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1
SF: Reigning Australian Open champion and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3.
- Sat, 15 Jul 2023 02:58 PM
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court. Stay tuned for more updates!