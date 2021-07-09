Wimbledon Day 11 updates: Djokovic faces Shapovalov, Berrettini vs Hurkacz
- Wimbledon Day 10: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 10 matches, with Novak Djokovic, Denis Shapovalov, Hubert Hurkacz, and Matteo Berrettini in action in men's singles quarterfinals.
WELCOME TO DAY 11 OF WIMBLEDON 2021: Four players fight it out on Friday at the Centre Court in order to make it to the finals of the Wimbledon. In the first semi-final, Matteo Berrettini will face off against Hubert Hurkacz while world no.1 Novak Djokovic takes on 10th-seed Denis Shapovalov in the second men's singles match of the day.
Djokovic is chasing a career Grand Slam as he has already won the Australian Open and French Open in 2021. Meanwhile, Hurkacz will be hoping to show that his win over 8-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer wasn't a fluke.
1) Order of play for men's semi-finals
Matteo Berrettini v Hubert Hurkacz
Novak Djokovic v Dennis Shapovalov
