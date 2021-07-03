Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon: Roger Federer beats Norrie to enter fourth round
tennis

Wimbledon: Roger Federer beats Norrie to enter fourth round

For the 18th time, Roger Federer entered the second week at Wimbledon as he defeated Cameron Norrie in the third round 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at Centre Court on Saturday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 11:18 PM IST
Wimbledon: Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates winning his third round match against Britain's Cameron Norrie.(REUTERS)

For the 18th time, Roger Federer entered the second week at Wimbledon as he defeated Cameron Norrie in the third round 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 at Centre Court on Saturday.

It took the Swiss Maestro two hours and 35 minutes after four sets, he got the job done. Federer faced a blip when he conceded the third set after winning the first two. However, he fought back and to take the fourth and decisive set.

FOLLOW ACTION FROM DAY 6 OF WIMBLEDON

Having won the first two sets, Federer was riding high on confidence before the British tennis player stunned him in the third essay.

Federer, whose only loss to a British player at Wimbledon came against Tim Henman in the 2001 quarter-finals, came back in the fourth set to clinch the game.

The Swiss tennis maestro will next lock horns with Italian 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego in his quest for a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Earlier in the day, star India player Sania Mirza and her doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands were knocked out of the Wimbledon Championships.

They lost their second-round match to Russian tennis players Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 4-6, 3-6.

In the first set, Sania and Bethanie Mattek-Sands fought hard but the Russian duo took the game away from them.

Riding on the winning momentum, Kudermetova and Vesnina clinched the second set quite easily.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
roger federer wimbledon
TRENDING NEWS

People love this daughter’s post on how her dad is helping her mom before exams

Elephant’s happy reaction while exploring a water pipe makes for a cute video

Chef bakes exquisite cake that looks like a bouquet of flowers. Watch

Video of a ‘cat pack with purrfect table manners’ is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP