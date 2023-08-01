Wimbledon sensation Christopher Eubanks explains why Djokovic is greatest of all-time ahead of Federer, Nadal

Christopher Eubanks became the talk of the town after he reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time by defeating two-time grand slam runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this year. Now, the 27-year-old American sensation has said that Novak Djokovic is the “greatest player of all time”. Eubanks, at the same time, admitted that Roger Federer has had the “biggest impact” on the game of tennis.

With 23 Grand Slam titles to his name, Novak Djokovic is one of the best tennis players in the history of the sport.(Action Images via Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You can make an argument that it's [Roger] Federer because he changed the way that, you know, professional tennis players were viewed globally,” Eubanks told Prime Video's Sports Talk.

“He [Roger Federer] was a global icon. But in terms of just being a tennis player and titles, records, weeks at No. 1, prize, whatever you name it. He has the numbers. So, it's tough to really make an argument based on fact, but somebody can make the argument to say Federer meant more to the sport of tennis, I am not really going to argue with you on that if that's what your GOAT means. Mine is just the best all-around tennis player. You can take a tennis player, drop them on any surface against any opponent on any day in any year, and you are probably going to be like 'Novak [Djokovic] is probably going to be the best one out of everyone,’” he added.

ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic makes surprising addition to US Open 2023 plans days after raising health concerns post Alcaraz loss

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With 23 Grand Slam titles to his name, Novak Djokovic is one of the best tennis players in the history of the sport. The current world number two reached a record 35th Grand Slam final earlier this year during Wimbledon. But his chances of equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 Grand Slams were shattered in the Wimbledon final. Facing current world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic had to concede a 1-6, 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 defeat.

On the other hand, the year 2023 turned out to be quite a memorable one for Christopher Eubanks, who qualified for the main draw for the first time. Eubanks defeated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro in the first round. Then, in the next round, Eubanks got the better of British Cam Norrie. The American carried forward his brilliance to claim three straight tie-breaks to earn a victory against Christopher O'Connell.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eubanks’ most praiseworthy win perhaps took place against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the round of 16. Eubanks knocked his Greek opponent out of the competition having registered a terrific win in a five-set thriller. Eubanks’ sensational Wimbledon 2023 run came to an end at the quarter-final where he was defeated by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON