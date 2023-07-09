Wimbledon shown no mercy for bizarre 'IPL' caption on Sam Curran's Centre Court picture as post goes viral

Saturday at Wimbledon is the traditional day when notable British personalities from across various sports are honored with seats in the Royal Box. On day 6 of the Championships, the iconic Centre Court was graced by the presence of tennis stars in Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals and Stefan Edberg, as well as Olympic great Steve Redgrave and former England soccer player Gary Lineker. There were some active sports personalities present as well, and England cricketer Sam Curran was among them. Wimbledon later shared a picture of the Player of the Tournament of England's T20 World Cup-winning run last year, but a bizarre caption caused a furore.

England cricketer Sam Curran was present at Centre Court to catch Carlos Alcaraz's match

It was early on Saturday afternoon when these notable stars were honoured at the Centre Court with crowd giving a thundering ovation to each of them before the start of the first match on Day 6 on Centre Court where world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz kicked off the proceedings against Nicolas Jarry.

Curran was named as well with Wimbledon presenter revealing his accomplishments as the England star stood up and soaked in the appreciation. Wimbledon's Twitter handle later shared a picture of it and captioned it: “A special seat in the Royal Box for IPL and England superstar, Sam Curran #Wimbledon.”

However, fans were left surprised before showing no mercy on the social media site as the caption had ‘IPL’ ahead of ‘England', with most accusing Wimbledon of trying to increase their reach on Twitter with their stance. Here are some of reactions…

One can surely debate whether Curran has evolved into a star in IPL, where he has made 46 appearances across five season with 613 runs and 42 wickets, but the England all-rounder definitely is part of IPL history after Punjab Kings shelled out INR 18.50 crore to rope him in for the 2023 season making him the most expensive buy at an IPL auction.

It was a rain-hit Saturday with the weather wreaking havoc twice and suspending many a matches on outside courts. However, those scheduled to play on Centre Court and Court 1 managed to complete their matches and hence the likes of Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Christopher Eubanks, Aryna Sabalenka, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petra Kvitova managed to book their place in the second week of the tournament.

