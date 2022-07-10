With Wimbledon victory, where does Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer now

World number three Novak Djokovic scripted yet another impressive victory in the Wimbledon 2022 final as he beat unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 on Centre Court and claim his record-equalling seventh crown at the SW19. It was also his fourth successive win at the All England Club as the Serb managed to record his 27th consecutive win, a streak that goes back to 2017. This was Djokovic's first Grand Slam title in 2022 and first since his 2021 victory in Wimbledon. So where does this record-equalling title leave Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? Look no further. Let's have a look.

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after Wimbledon 2022 final:-

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 22

Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 21

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

