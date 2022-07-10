Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
With Wimbledon victory, where does Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal and Federer now

Where does this record-equalling Wimbledon title leave Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? Let's have a look.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the men's singles final against Australia's Nick Kyrgios(REUTERS)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 10:31 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

World number three Novak Djokovic scripted yet another impressive victory in the Wimbledon 2022 final as he beat unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios 3-6 6-3 6-4 7-6 on Centre Court and claim his record-equalling seventh crown at the SW19. It was also his fourth successive win at the All England Club as the Serb managed to record his 27th consecutive win, a streak that goes back to 2017. This was Djokovic's first Grand Slam title in 2022 and first since his 2021 victory in Wimbledon. So where does this record-equalling title leave Djokovic in the all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer? Look no further. Let's have a look.

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after Wimbledon 2022 final:-

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 22

Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 21

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

