Novak Djokovic to hit new four-year low despite a historic Wimbledon victory over Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic will on Sunday aim for his fourth successive Wimbledon title as the three-time defending champion takes on Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court. Djokovic remains unbeaten at the All England Club since 2017 and has the second-best win-loss record in Open Era at Wimbledon. However, the Serb is guaranteed to hit a new four-year low even if he manages to script a historic Wimbledon victory over Kyrgios. (Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Final Live Score)

A win on Sunday would hand him his seventh title at SW19 as he would join the legendary Pete Sampras at the second position for most Wimbledon titles in Open Era and would also equal the American in the spot spot for most consecutive titles won at the All England Club.

The win would also steer him past Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam tally and place him only one behind 22-time Slam winner Rafael Nadal. A win on Sunday would hence be a historic victory for the 35-year-old, but the Monday that would follow would bear bad news.

Djokovic, who dropped to the third spot ahead of the start of the tournament, would further fall to the seventh spot in the ATP Rankings on Monday as Wimbledon 2022 is being played without any ranking points on offer.

The last time Djokovic fell outside the top-five spot was in August 2018.

This is the first time players will not be offered any ranking points in Wimbledon. The organisers had suspended the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in the tournament on account of the invasion of Ukraine. Following the announcement, ATP and WTA announced that players will not acquire any rankings points for their participation in Wimbledon this year.

Had it been on offer, 2022 women's singles champion Elena Rybakina would have moved into the top-10 on Monday while world No. 40 Kyrgios would jumped into the top-20 spot on making his maiden Grand Slam final.

