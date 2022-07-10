'Rafael Nadal didn't want to face Kyrgios...': Tennis legend's big claim after Spaniard's injury withdrawal in Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal's dream of a Calendar Year Grand Slam was cut shirt by yet another injury earlier this week. Returning to the Wimbledon after three years, and with no grass-court experience to show, Nadal scripted a fabulous run to the semis, which included a stunning and inspiring win in the quarters against Taylor Fritz. He battled through an abdominal tear to script a win in a five-setter tie, but the pain and the threat surrounding it was too big a risk for Nadal to take as he pulled out of the tournament a day before his semi-final match against Nick Kyrgios. And tennis legend John McEnroe has made a big claim on the announcement.

It was reported to be a 7 millimetre tear in his abdomen which he suffered during the quarterfinal tie. He had a light practice session the next day before deciding to opt out, hence ending his bid for a third Wimbledon title and the elusive Calendar Year Grand Slam.

Speaking on the big announcement, McEnroe said on the BBC, "Rafa being the fighter that he always is, decides to play and wins. Was it going to get significantly worse? I don’t know the answer to that.

"Could he have played? He beat Taylor Fritz at 80%. He was serving at 100mph most of the match.

"[But Kyrgios] is dominating Wimbledon in a lot of ways. His play… some of the goings-on, his history, his talent…do you really think Rafa wanted to play him at 80%?

"Something tells me he didn’t want to do that."

Kyrgios had defeated Nadal in his Wimbledon debut in 2014 to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal which remained his best ever show at the SW19 before he reached the final in 2022. Nadal had however avenged his defeat with a win against the Aussie in 2019.

