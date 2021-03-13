Home / Sports / Tennis / Yuki beats Prajnesh, next up is Ramkumar in Dubai Qualifiers
tennis

Yuki beats Prajnesh, next up is Ramkumar in Dubai Qualifiers

Yuki has not lost to Prajnesh in three meetings. He had beaten the left-hander twice in 2017 -- Bangalore and Karshi.
PTI, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 05:08 PM IST
File image of Yuki Bhambri.(File)

Comeback-man Yuki Bhambri proved he is back to his best with a convincing win over India number one Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the Qualifiers of the Dubai Duty Free Championships, here on Saturday.

Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking (PR) knocked out his seventh seed compatriot 6-1 6-4 in the opening round of the USD 2,048,855 hard court tournament.

Yuki recently returned to competitive tennis after more than two years of injury-forced break when he competed at the Singapore Open, where he lost to Matthew Ebden.

The 28-year-old is now up against another compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, who knocked out sixth seed Russian Evgeny Donskoy 6-4-6-4.

In his five matches against Ramkumar, Yuki has emerged winner on four occasions.

The all-Indian second round means that at least one player from country will compete in the main draw of the prestigious ATP 500 event.

