The EPL dominance in World Cup 2026 | Number Theory
Even in its expanded format, with 48 teams instead of the 2022 edition’s 32 , the EPL has more players taking part in World Cup 2026 than any other league.
Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 9:57 AM IST
In the world of club football, the English Premier League (EPL) is the ultimate melting pot—for talent, culture and money. World Cup 2026, one of the rare occasions that players shed their club jerseys for national shirts, illustrates the chasm between EPL and every other league. Even in its expanded format, with 48 teams instead of the 2022 edition’s 32 , the EPL has more players taking part in World Cup 2026 than any other league.
- Big fiveAccording to football information website Transfermarkt, the 1,308 players at World Cup 2026 play their club football in 96 leagues. But there’s a skew at the top. The top five leagues alone account for 37% of players. These are the tier-I leagues of England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. As many as 162 players at the 2026 World Cup, or about 12%, play their club football in the EPL. The next best presence is from the German Bundesliga (100 players) and Spain’s LaLiga (80 players). The next set of leagues are those trying to trying to acquire a similar footballing legacy as the top five. At number six is the Saudi Professional League, which is about five years old in its current avatar of being pumped up by sovereign oil funds. And at number seven is US’s Major League Soccer, which is trying to expand on the interest, commercial and public, being generated by a World Cup in its own backyard.
- Superclub presenceThe monetary gap even between the most-represented league at World Cup 2026 (EPL) and the 10th most-represented league (the Dutch Eredivisie) is huge. The cumulative market value of the 162 EPL players—what their clubs would earn if they sold them today to another club—is about 5.84 billion euros. For Eredivisie, that figure is 275 million euros—about 5% of the EPL figure. ‘Superclubs’—clubs that consistently feature in the top 10 by revenues-- have contributed a healthy share of the participants at this World Cup. Manchester City (19 players) and Bayern Munich (17 players) are the top two. Real Madrid is the underachiever, missing from the top ten with just 10 players at this World Cup—about half of Manchester City. Punching above its own weight is Crystal Palace, a middling English club that has contributed 12 players to this World Cup.
- Country-club splitCrystal Palace represents the reality about modern international football: the sport has become deeply globalized and increasingly centered around a handful of elite club leagues. Across the top-10 ranked countries for the World Cup 2026, an average of nearly 70% of squad members play their club football outside of their home nations. And the weaker the home league, the more likely its is that national players are playing in other countries. As many as 92% of the squads of Netherlands, Morocco and Argentina play club football in other countries. For Brazil, that figure is 73%. Conversely, England (19%) and Spain (35%) stand out as major exceptions. Their low export rates reflect the financial dominance and competitive stature of the Premier League and La Liga, which possess the economic resources to retain their domestic stars.
- Collection of expatriatesUltimately, the data demonstrates that football’s ecosystem is thoroughly dominated by club football; national borders matter far less than the financial centers of gravity within the club market. National teams are no longer a reflection of domestic league strength, but rather collections of global expatriates who converge temporarily for international tournaments. Manchester City exemplifies this spirit. This is an English club, whose ownership is based in the UAE. The 19 players it has in World Cup 2026 represent 12 nations. In other words, a quarter of the teams in this tournament has a City player. Among leading superclubs, that figure is 10 for Bayern Munich, 9 for Arsenal and 8 for Paris Saint-Germain. Elite talent is systematically pulled toward a cluster of ultra-wealthy club leagues, and that creates fragmentation at the country level.
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