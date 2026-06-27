The EPL dominance in World Cup 2026 | Number Theory

Big five

According to football information website Transfermarkt, the 1,308 players at World Cup 2026 play their club football in 96 leagues. But there’s a skew at the top. The top five leagues alone account for 37% of players. These are the tier-I leagues of England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. As many as 162 players at the 2026 World Cup, or about 12%, play their club football in the EPL. The next best presence is from the German Bundesliga (100 players) and Spain’s LaLiga (80 players). The next set of leagues are those trying to trying to acquire a similar footballing legacy as the top five. At number six is the Saudi Professional League, which is about five years old in its current avatar of being pumped up by sovereign oil funds. And at number seven is US’s Major League Soccer, which is trying to expand on the interest, commercial and public, being generated by a World Cup in its own backyard.