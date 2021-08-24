Tokyo 2020 Paralympics India Schedule: Indian Contingent Dates, Timings and Events

After sending its biggest Olympic contingent to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, India has now sent its largest Paralympic contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India will field its biggest contingent with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sports -- archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis, and taekwondo.

The Paralympics Games will get underway on July 24 and will see Indian athletes vying for top honours in the Japanese capital.

Before they are seen in action, take a look at the full schedule of the Indian contingent including the full schedule, dates, timings, events, and other details.

ARCHERY:

Friday, August 27

Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara

Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami

Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan

Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan and TBC

ATHLETICS

August 28

Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati

August 29

Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar

Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal

August 30

Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya

Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia

Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary

August 31

Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati

Women's 100m T13 - Simran

Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav

September 1

Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha

September 2

Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik

September 3

Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar

Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand

Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana

Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

September 4

Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh

BADMINTON:

September 1

Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar

Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli

Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli

September 2

Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon

Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar

Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar

Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli

PARA CANOEING:

September 2

Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav

POWERLIFTING:

August 27

Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal

Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun

SWIMMING:

August 27

200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav

September 3

50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan

SHOOTING

August 30

Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini

Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara

August 31

Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj

Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis

September 4

Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara

September 2

Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar

September 3

Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini

Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara

September 4

Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal and Singhraj

September 5

Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

TABLE TENNIS

August 25

Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel

Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel

TAEKWONDO

September 2

Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar