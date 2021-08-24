Tokyo 2020 Paralympics India Schedule: Indian Contingent Dates, Timings and Events
After sending its biggest Olympic contingent to Japan for the Tokyo Olympics, India has now sent its largest Paralympic contingent for the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India will field its biggest contingent with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sports -- archery, athletics, badminton, canoeing, shooting, swimming, powerlifting, table tennis, and taekwondo.
The Paralympics Games will get underway on July 24 and will see Indian athletes vying for top honours in the Japanese capital.
Before they are seen in action, take a look at the full schedule of the Indian contingent including the full schedule, dates, timings, events, and other details.
ARCHERY:
Friday, August 27
Men's Recurve Individual Open - Harvinder Singh, Vivek Chikara
Men's Compound Individual Open - Rakesh Kumar, Shyam Sundar Swami
Women's Compound Individual Open - Jyoti Baliyan
Compound Mixed Team Open - Jyoti Baliyan and TBC
ATHLETICS
August 28
Men's Javelin Throw F57 - Ranjeet Bhati
August 29
Men's Discus Throw F52 - Vinod Kumar
Men's High Jump T47 - Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal
August 30
Men's Discus Throw F56 - Yogesh Kathuniya
Men's Javelin Throw F46 - Sundar Singh Gurjar, Ajeet Singh, Devendra Jhajharia
Men's Javelin Throw F64 - Sumit Antil, Sandeep Choudhary
August 31
Men's High Jump T63 - Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu, Varun Singh Bhati
Women's 100m T13 - Simran
Women's Shot Put F34 - Bhagyashri Madavrao Jadhav
September 1
Men's Club Throw F51 - Dharambir Nain, Amit Kumar Saroha
September 2
Men's Shot Put F35 - Arvind Malik
September 3
Men's High Jump T64 - Praveen Kumar
Men's Javelin Throw F54 - Tek Chand
Men's Shot Put F57 - Soman Rana
Women's Club Throw F51 - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra
September 4
Men's Javelin Throw F41 - Navdeep Singh
BADMINTON:
September 1
Men's Singles SL3 - Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar
Women's Singles SU5 - Palak Kohli
Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 - Pramod Bhagat & Palak Kohli
September 2
Men's Singles SL4 - Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, Tarun Dhillon
Men's Singles SS6 - Krishna Nagar
Women's Singles SL4 - Parul Parmar
Women's Doubles SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar and Palak Kohli
PARA CANOEING:
September 2
Women's VL2 - Prachi Yadav
POWERLIFTING:
August 27
Men's 65kg - Jaideep Deswal
Women's 50kg - Sakina Khatun
SWIMMING:
August 27
200 Individual Medley SM7 - Suyash Jadhav
September 3
50m Butterfly S7 - Suyash Jadhav, Niranjan Mukundan
SHOOTING
August 30
Men's R1 – 10 m air rifle standing SH1 - Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar, Deepak Saini
Women's R2 – 10 m air rifle SH1 - Avani Lekhara
August 31
Men's P1 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Manish Narwal, Deepender Singh, Singhraj
Women's P2 – 10 m air pistol SH1 - Rubina Francis
September 4
Mixed R3 – 10 m air rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Sidhartha Babu & Avani Lekhara
September 2
Mixed P3 - 25 m pistol SH1 - Akash & Rahul Jakhar
September 3
Men's R7 - 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Deepak Saini
Women's R8 – 50 m rifle 3 positions SH1 - Avani Lekhara
September 4
Mixed P4 – 50 m pistol SH1 - Akash, Manish Narwal and Singhraj
September 5
Mixed R6 – 50 m rifle prone SH1 - Deepak Saini, Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu
TABLE TENNIS
August 25
Individual C3 - Sonalben Madhubhai Patel
Individual C4 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel
TAEKWONDO
September 2
Women's K44 -49kg - Aruna Tanwar