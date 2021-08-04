Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tokyo Olympics Day 12 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today?

Tokyo Olympics Day 12 Full Schedule: Here is a look at the sequence of all the events of India at the Olympics in Tokyo on Day 12.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Indian Women's Hockey team celebrate during India vs Australia match, at Tokyo Olympics 2020, in Tokyo on Monday.(HT_PRINT)

It’s going to be another eventful day at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 12th day of the Tokyo Games will witness javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh in action while boxer Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the semi-finals on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the women’s hockey team as Rani Rampal & Co will take on Argentina in the all-important semi-final encounter. Golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will compete in women's round 1. Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia will headline wrestling action for India. If the trio qualifies for the next round, Anshu Malik, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia would play the semi-final matches on the same day.

Athletics:

Neeraj Chopra in men's javelin throw Qualification Group A: 5:35 am IST

Shivpal Singh in men's javelin throw Qualification Group B: 7:05 am IST

Boxing:

Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli (Turkey) in women's 69kg semifinal 1: 11 am IST.

Golf:

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar in women's individual stroke play round: 5:55 am and 7:39 am IST, respectively.

Hockey:

India vs Argentina in women's semifinal: 3:30 pm IST.

Wrestling:

Ravi Kumar vs Oscar Eduardo Tigreros (Colombia) in men's freestyle 57kg; fourth bout after 8:00 am IST start.

Anshu Malik vs Iryna Kurachkina (Belarus) in women's freestyle 57kg; fifth bout after 8:00 am IST start.

Deepak Punia vs Ekerekeme Agiomor (Nigeria) in men's freestyle 86kg; eighth bout after 8:00 am IST start.

