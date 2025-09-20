Jakob Marsee, Brian Navarreto and Dane Myers had run-scoring hits in the 12th inning as the Miami Marlins continued their late-season hot streak with a 6-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday in Arlington, Texas. 12th-inning uprising sparks Marlins, damages Rangers' playoff hopes

The Marlins have won four consecutive games and eight of their past nine.

Marsee's double off Patrick Corbin drove home automatic runner Agustin Ramirez with the lead run. After a wild pitch sent Marsee to third with one out, Navarreto doubled him across to push the lead to 5-3. Myers then singled in Navarreto to give Miami an insurance run.

George Soriano , the fifth Marlins pitcher, allowed a window-dressing run in the bottom of the 12th as part of his two-inning stint. Miami outhit the Rangers 14-4 but stranded 13 runners.

The Rangers dropped their fifth straight game and lost ground in the race for an American League wild card. Texas is five games behind the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox for the final two spots with eight games to play.

Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards had run-scoring hits in the 10th inning to put the Marlins on top 3-1. However, Rowdy Tellez responded with a two-out, two- run home run in the bottom of the frame to tie it again.

Texas struck first in the second inning. Josh Jung's two-out swinging bunt died on the infield near the third base line and plated Joc Pederson, who had opened the frame with a ground-rule double and advanced to third on Adolis Garcia's groundout.

In the sixth, Miami's Liam Hicks had a one-out single and went to second base on a walk to Heriberto Hernandez. Chris Martin took over on the mound, and after a lineout, both runners moved up stolen bases. However, Martin escaped by striking out Connor Norby.

Miami evened it at 1-1 in the seventh on Javier Sanoja's solo home run off Robert Garcia, the fourth of nine Rangers pitchers used in the game.

Marlins starter Janson Junk threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out five.

Starter Tyler Mahle tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings for Texas, fanning six while permitting four hits and a walk.

The contest was the opener of a three-game interleague series.

