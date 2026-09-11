49ers owner Jed York scandal: Is he still in jail? Why was he arrested? Know what happened as team kicks off 2026 season

San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York is not in jail. He was arrested in Ohio on August 23, 2026, after police said he responded to an online prostitution advertisement and went to meet someone he believed was offering paid sex.

FILE - San Francisco 49ers team owner Jed York speaks at a news conference in San Francisco, Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

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York was booked into jail but was released after posting a $5,000 bond. The case was resolved the next day when he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges. He received credit for the time already spent in jail, meaning his one-day sentence was completed, and he was also fined $1,150.

Why was San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York arrested in Ohio?

According to a police report obtained by The Associated Press, York first contacted a fake advertisement posted by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. He used the name “Joe” and contacted the person behind the ad more than once.

Police said York later agreed to pay $160 and drove to a mobile home park in East Palestine, Ohio. Officers stopped him after he arrived. The report says police found $160 on him and used his phone to confirm that it was the device used to arrange the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} York was first charged with engaging in prostitution. Prosecutors later changed that charge to disorderly conduct. He also faced a charge for possessing criminal tools because he used his cellphone to respond to the advertisement. He pleaded no contest to both charges on August 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} York was first charged with engaging in prostitution. Prosecutors later changed that charge to disorderly conduct. He also faced a charge for possessing criminal tools because he used his cellphone to respond to the advertisement. He pleaded no contest to both charges on August 24. {{/usCountry}}

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What happened to Jed York after the arrest?

York was sentenced to one day in jail on each charge, with the sentences running at the same time. Since he had already spent a day in jail after his arrest, that time counted toward his sentence.

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He was also ordered to pay $1,150 in fines. The $160 taken from him was later given to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force under the plea agreement. York also completed an online course.

So, while York was briefly behind bars, he does not have any remaining jail time from this case. His criminal case in Ohio has been resolved.

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Will Roger Goodell and the NFL punish Jed York?

The legal case is over, but the matter is not necessarily finished for York and the NFL. Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is reviewing the incident under its personal conduct policy.

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"It's being reviewed under the personal conduct policy," Goodell said. "We'll do that and when there's something to be reported we'll talk."

The 49ers have said the “legal matter” has been resolved and declined to comment further. Head coach Kyle Shanahan also said he does not expect the situation to affect the team's football operations.

"Obviously, it’s a very tough situation," Shanahan said. "The views for the organization going forward are the same as usual. There won’t be any difference in that."

As the 49ers begin the 2026 NFL season, York's legal case is settled, but the NFL's review is still pending.

Inputs from AP