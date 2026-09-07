What is Roger Goodell's net worth and salary? NFL commissioner's wealth in focus amid new four-year extension

Goodell’s latest extension covers the 2027 through 2030 seasons. The NFL has not disclosed how much he will earn under the new contract, so there is no confirmed salary figure to report yet.

The new agreement is also heavily tied to performance, with more than 95% of the total compensation linked to Goodell’s and the NFL’s performance.

This is Goodell’s fifth extension since he became commissioner in 2006. His exact compensation under the new deal has not been made public. For now, Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at $300 million and his annual compensation at about $64 million.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has agreed to a new four-year contract extension that will keep him in the job through the 2030 season. The NFL announced the deal on Sunday, with his contract now set to expire on March 31, 2031.

Robert Kraft, chairman of the NFL’s Compensation Committee, explained the structure's long-term interests and success. To that end, the agreement is heavily performance based, with more than 95% of the total compensation tied to Roger's and the NFL's performance measuof the deal in a memo to team owners: "Throughout the negotiation process, the Committee worked closely with an independent third-party compensation consultant and outside counsel to structure a deal that aligns Roger's compensation with the Leagured against various metrics and at the discretion of the Compensation Committee."

Kraft added: "We believe we are very fortunate to have Roger at the helm for the next four years."

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Roger Goodell net worth: How much is he worth? Roger Goodell’s estimated net worth is $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Most of his wealth has come from his long career with the NFL, including his earnings as commissioner.

Goodell joined the NFL in 1982 as an unpaid administrative intern. He gradually moved up through the league before being elected commissioner in 2006, replacing Paul Tagliabue. His latest extension means he will continue leading the NFL through 2030.

Roger Goodell salary and career earnings Celebrity Net Worth currently estimates Goodell’s annual compensation at around $64 million, including salary and bonuses. That number, however, cannot be described as his confirmed salary under the new extension, as the NFL has not released those terms.

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His compensation has risen significantly since he became commissioner. Celebrity Net Worth lists his NFL salary and bonuses at about $751.7 million from 2007 through 2025. His earnings were listed at $6 million in 2007 and reached $65 million in each of 2023, 2024 and 2025.