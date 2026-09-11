49ers vs Rams depth chart: Starters, backups, inactives and full Week 1 lineup for Australia

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams open the 2026 NFL season Thursday night. They will meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. A general overall view of the Melbourne Cricket Ground with images of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) on the facade. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The 49ers have two big players returning from major injuries. Tight end George Kittle is active after recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last January’s wild-card game. Defensive end Nick Bosa is also back after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins will miss the game with a knee injury.

The Rams will be without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He did not travel with the team as he continues to work his way back into game shape after coming out of retirement. New pass-rusher Myles Garrett is expected to make his Rams debut.

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Depth chart Here's the projected depth charts for the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1 matchup:

San Francisco 49ers Offense QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR (L/X): Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson

WR (R/Z): Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins

WR (S/slot): De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing

TE: George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

LT: Trent Williams, Enrique Cruz Jr.

LG: Carver Willis, Connor Colby

C: Jake Brendel, Jarrett Patterson

RG: Dominick Puni

RT: Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe

Defense LDE: Keion White, Khalid Kareem

LDT: Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West

RDT: C.J. West / Gracen Halton (Alfred Collins out; James Thompson Jr. also in mix)

RDE: Nick Bosa, Romello Height

WLB: Dre Greenlaw, Garret Wallow

MLB: Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune

SLB: Jaden Dugger / Luke Gifford

LCB: Renardo Green, Jack Jones

RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Ephesians Prysock

NB: Upton Stout

SS: Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis

FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal

Special Teams K: Eddy Piñeiro

P: Corliss Waitman

LS: Jon Weeks

PR/KR: Jacob Cowing / Deebo Samuel Sr. (and others)

Los Angeles Rams Offense QB: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers

WR (L/X): Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield

WR (R/Z): Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels

WR (S/slot): Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith

TE: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

LT: Alaric Jackson, David Quessenberry

LG: Steve Avila, Bill Murray / Beaux Limmer

C: Coleman Shelton, Dylan McMahon

RG: Kevin Dotson, Beaux Limmer

RT: Warren McClendon Jr.

Defense (note: Aaron Donald out) DE: Braden Fiske (starting in place of Aaron Donald), Tyler Davis

NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton

DT: Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton / others

LOLB: Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart

LILB: Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac / Grant Stuard

RILB: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard

ROLB: Myles Garrett, Desjuan Johnson

LCB: Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

RCB: Trent McDuffie

NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace

SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough

FS: Kamren Kinchens, Tanner Ingle

Special Teams K: Harrison Mevis

P: Ethan Evans

LS: Joe Cardona

PR/KR: Xavier Smith / Jordan Whittington (and others)