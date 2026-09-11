49ers vs Rams depth chart: Starters, backups, inactives and full Week 1 lineup for Australia
49ers' Alfred Collins will miss the game with a knee injury. New pass-rusher Myles Garrett is expected to make his Rams debut.
The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams open the 2026 NFL season Thursday night. They will meet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
The 49ers have two big players returning from major injuries. Tight end George Kittle is active after recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in last January’s wild-card game. Defensive end Nick Bosa is also back after missing most of last season with a torn ACL. Defensive tackle Alfred Collins will miss the game with a knee injury.
The Rams will be without star defensive tackle Aaron Donald. He did not travel with the team as he continues to work his way back into game shape after coming out of retirement. New pass-rusher Myles Garrett is expected to make his Rams debut.
Also Read: Rams vs 49ers: Who is singing the national anthem today? Know about the Australian and US performers
Depth chart
Here's the projected depth charts for the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1 matchup:
San Francisco 49ers
Offense QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR (L/X): Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson
WR (R/Z): Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins
WR (S/slot): De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing
TE: George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell
LT: Trent Williams, Enrique Cruz Jr.
LG: Carver Willis, Connor Colby
C: Jake Brendel, Jarrett Patterson
RG: Dominick Puni
RT: Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe
Defense LDE: Keion White, Khalid Kareem
LDT: Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West
RDT: C.J. West / Gracen Halton (Alfred Collins out; James Thompson Jr. also in mix)
RDE: Nick Bosa, Romello Height
WLB: Dre Greenlaw, Garret Wallow
MLB: Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune
SLB: Jaden Dugger / Luke Gifford
LCB: Renardo Green, Jack Jones
RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Ephesians Prysock
NB: Upton Stout
SS: Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis
FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal
Special Teams K: Eddy Piñeiro
P: Corliss Waitman
LS: Jon Weeks
PR/KR: Jacob Cowing / Deebo Samuel Sr. (and others)
Los Angeles Rams
Offense QB: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson
RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers
WR (L/X): Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield
WR (R/Z): Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels
WR (S/slot): Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith
TE: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare
LT: Alaric Jackson, David Quessenberry
LG: Steve Avila, Bill Murray / Beaux Limmer
C: Coleman Shelton, Dylan McMahon
RG: Kevin Dotson, Beaux Limmer
RT: Warren McClendon Jr.
Defense (note: Aaron Donald out) DE: Braden Fiske (starting in place of Aaron Donald), Tyler Davis
NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton
DT: Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton / others
LOLB: Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart
LILB: Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac / Grant Stuard
RILB: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard
ROLB: Myles Garrett, Desjuan Johnson
LCB: Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
RCB: Trent McDuffie
NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace
SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough
FS: Kamren Kinchens, Tanner Ingle
Special Teams K: Harrison Mevis
P: Ethan Evans
LS: Joe Cardona
PR/KR: Xavier Smith / Jordan Whittington (and others)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More