Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons coming to LA is every Rams fan's dream come true - Here's why
Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons are teasing an iconic pair up in Los Angeles, and the Rams faithful are buzzing over the possibility.
Aaron Donald and Micah Parsons are teasing an iconic pair up in Los Angeles, and the Rams faithful are buzzing over the possibility - their legendary DT coming out of retirement and a potential acquisition of Parsons amid troubled Dallas Cowboys negotiations. The speculation comes as quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a back issue and has received an epidural to assist him.
Aaron Donald-Micah Parsons speculation
This dream scenario gained traction after Donald, the Rams’ legendary defensive tackle, hinted on Instagram that he might unretire if Parsons joins the team, sparking a frenzy among fans.
“If @_micahparsons11 go to the rams I might have to call @210ths and get in football shape 😂😂 wit that Dline would be unreal 🤦🏽♂️🔥,” Donald commented on a @ramblangman Instagram post. He tagged his agent.
With Parsons currently embroiled in a contract dispute and trade request with the Cowboys, recent reports suggest the Rams could be a surprising landing spot.
“@aarondonald99 man!!! Dont tell me info like that!! @davidmulugheta,” Parsons replied, tagging Donald and his agent.
Aaron Donald's retirement
Donald’s retirement after the 2023 season left a void in the Rams’ defense, where he amassed three Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl LVI win. At 34, his physical condition suggests he could still contribute, especially alongside a 26-year-old Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler with double-digit sacks in each of his four seasons.
LA Rams defensive line
The Rams’ defensive line already features young talents like Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young, making a Donald-Parsons duo a potential historic pairing.
