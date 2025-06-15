The Rodgers family dynamics have often made headlines and Aaron Rodgers' latest nuptials only made things more controversial. Aaron’s brother Jordan Rodgers and his wife Joelle ‘JoJo Fletcher’ were reportedly absent from his guest list. In fact, they learned about his nuptials from the internet just like everyone else, according to the Daily Mail. Aaron Rodgers' family ‘was in the dark' about marriage to Brittani: Report (Photo by Justin Berl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The drama began when Aaron admitted during a press conference following his first game with the Pittsburgh Steelers that he had recently been married to a mystery woman. The topic arose when a reporter raised a query about a wedding ring that the NFL star had been sporting for quite some time now to which he proudly replied by confirming his latest life update, although the name of his partner was not revealed. Public speculation suggests that Aaron’s last-mentioned but publicly reclusive girlfriend Brittani may be the woman.

‘This is not a close family unit at all’

Although Aaron’s relationship with Jason has been openly strained for many years, this latest development only seemed to make matters worse. A source told The Daily Mail on Thursday (June 12), “This is not a close family unit at all. Right now, JoJo and Jordan are getting the news about the marriage from the internet. Jordan and JoJo didn’t go to the wedding and don’t even know anything really about Brittani. What they’ve heard is secondhand from his parents.” The resentment intensified considering how Aaron chose to sit out Jason’s nuptials with JoJo in 2022.

In his Netflix docuseries Enigma, Aaron talked about his rift with his brother by recalling how during Jordan’s time on The Bachelorette, he took the crew out on a home-date; something that Aaron found especially intrusive. “They go on a bulls**t show and leave two empty chairs [for me]. They all agree this was a good thing to do to leave two empty chairs at a stupid dating show that my brother just went on to get famous, his words, not mine, that he ended up winning. But a dinner that was during the season I was never asked to go to. Not that I would’ve gone,” he said.

Aaron, however, tried to balance the ground soon after by claiming that he would never wish “any ill will on them”. Jordan and JoJo met in and won Season 12 of the popular ABC series The Bachelorette.

– By Stuti Gupta