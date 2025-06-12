When did Aaron Rodgers get married to Brittani? Relationship timeline

Aaron Rodgers is married! The NFL star broke the news during a press conference following his first practice with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday (June 10). The four-time NFL MVP quarterback and Super Bowl champion shared the same in reply to a query raised by a reporter in regards to a ring on his left hand. NFL star Aaron Rodgers is married. (Getty Images via AFP)

“A lot’s been made about the ring on your left ring finger. Is that a normal ring or anything else, like a wedding ring?” the reporter asked, to which Rodgers proudly replied, “Yeah, it’s a wedding ring.” Although he did not name or reveal anything about his new wife except that the wedding took place sometime “a couple of months ago”, all speculations point to his last-reported girlfriend Brittani as the new “Mrs. Rodgers”.

We first came to know of Rodgers’ latest love interest following a December 24, 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show where he said, “There was one package left for my girlfriend, Brittani, that hadn’t shown up yet. I was waiting for this to show up; it showed up today.” Co-host AJ Hawk went on to clarify whether Rodgers meant Brittany Spears to which he replied, “This is Brittani with an i.”

Rodgers next brought up his girlfriend on an April 17 appearance on the same show while discussing his role as a free agent. “I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m 41 years old, I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” he said.

Apart from these two occasions, he has never publicly spoken about his now-wife. It’s quite evident from these instances that Rodgers’ wife is not a woman known to the public eye which explains the mystery surrounding her background. The pair have been dating since at least December of last year. Before this, he had last been linked to actress Shailene Woodley whom he was engaged to up until April 2022.

Rodgers has dated a string of high-profile women in the past including Jessica Szohr, Olivia Munn, and Danica Patrick before finally settling down.

(By Stuti Gupta)