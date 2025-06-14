Aaron Rodgers has major retirement plans. Does this worry the Steelers?

Aaron Rodgers is officially a Pittsburgh Steelers. The 41-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal worth up to $19.6 million with the Steelers over the weekend. The floor of the agreement is $13.6 million, and it is a huge change in the road for Rodgers, who was released by the New York Jets in March. Aaron Rodgers, now a Pittsburgh Steeler on a one-year, $19.6 million contract, indicated he only wanted to play in Pittsburgh or retire. (Photo by Justin Berl / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Following a short-lived and injury-plagued stint with the Jets, Rodgers took time to weigh his options: walk away from the NFL after two decades, or suit up for a 21st season. Though several teams expressed interest, including the New York Giants, Rodgers made it clear in front of the reporters, “It was here [to play in Pittsburgh] or not play,” during the Steelers' first mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Rodgers had reportedly spoken with the Giants during free agency and even praised their head coach, Brian Daboll, during the offseason. But the Giants’ 3-14 finish in 2024 and an uncertain future at quarterback may have helped the star QB to come to the decision.

Despite the outside interest, it appears Pittsburgh is where he wants to finish his storied career.

Steelers usher in new era with Aaron Rodgers at the helm

The Steelers, in their turn, are looking forward after a frustrating 2024 campaign that saw them finish with a one-and-done performance in the playoffs. The veteran quarterback Russell Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Pittsburgh team and managed to lead them to the postseason, yet the team decided not to retain him. Instead, Wilson and Jameis Winston signed short-term deals with the Giants, who also drafted quarterback Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Rodgers enters a Pittsburgh quarterback room that includes Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and rookie Will Howard, a sixth-round pick who’s already made a solid impression on the veteran.

“Will’s a good kid. We’ve got to talk a little bit. I thought he did really well today,” Rodgers said after practice. “You know, he seems pretty bright. Not too big for him. Going through the progressions really well.”