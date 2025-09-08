Aaron Rodgers hits back at Jets front office after revenge win with Steelers: ‘There were…’

41-year-old Aaron Rodgers showed the NFL on Sunday that he still has it in him to turn a game around on his own. And seated on the front row of Sunday's 'A-Rod' show was his former team, the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts after beating the New York Jets 34-32 at MetLife Stadium on September.(Getty Images via AFP)

Rodgers, who moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers this season after a couple of years in New York, put up a stellar show against the New York Jets on Sunday in his debut. He completed 22 of 30 passing attempts for 244 yards with no interceptions. He scored four TDs, including one in the final seconds, to crush the hearts of his former team.

A-Rod spoke to the media after the game and did not hold back his words on the Jets as he basked in one of the iconic revenge stories in the NFL.

"I was happy to beat everybody associated with the Jets," Rodgers said, delivering his verdict on the win. “There were probably people in the (Jets) organization that didn’t think I could still play anymore. It was nice to remind them that I still can.”

Aaron Rodgers was all heated up as he visited the home of his former team on Sunday. Apart from his post-match comments, Rodgers was full of antics against the Jets fans. After the game, as he walked away, Rodgers mocked the fans at the loss.

Why Aaron Rodgers Was Released By The Jets

Aaron Rodgers, who joined the New York Jets amid much fanfare in 2023 from the Green Bay Packers, was released by the Jets this offseason. A-Rod had an injury-plagued first season with the Jets, where he played just one game in Week 1.

In the 2024 season, played all 17 games, completing 368 of 584 passes totaling 3,897 yards, with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, earning a 90.5 passer rating. However, the Jets decided to go with Justin Fields as QB 1 with Tyrod Taylor as backup.

Rodgers then agreed to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers worth $13.65 million, including $10 million guaranteed, with incentives boosting the maximum to $19.5 million.