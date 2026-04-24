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Aaron Rodgers update: QB misses Steelers minicamp under new coach Mike McCarthy

The Steelers held a voluntary minicamp under new coach Mike McCarthy, but Aaron Rodgers was absent as he remains unsigned.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 04:22 am IST
Written by HT Global Sports Desk
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The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the team's practice facility on Monday to endorse a voluntary minicamp under new head coach Mike McCarthy. However, their notable player, Aaron Rodgers was not present with the team.

The offseason activity

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks at a press conference.(AP)

Even though Rodgers is not obligated to opt for offseason team activities, it must be noted that currently the player is unsigned. Rodgers' future was uncertain ever since Mike Tomlin stepped down as head coach. The quarterback appeared to have a preference for returning to the Steelers. However, it might be possible for other teams to be inclined towards him. "I think Aaron is probably more in tune than we would realize, but I have confidence in where he would be the day he would arrive, if that's his decision," McCarthy said about speculations.

The General manager of the team Omar Khan said, ”We've had some great communication with Aaron and nothing's changed, but it's all been positive and good," Khan said Monday. "And I said this to you guys in March when we met: he knows how we feel about him and we know how he feels about us.", assuring the fans about his status with the Steelers.

Mason Rudolph and Will Howard

 
nfl
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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