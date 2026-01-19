Why did Mike Tomlin part ways with Steelers? Rumors surface after ex-head coach's exit, 'He got a side woman pregnant…’

“Why is there a rumor going around about the real reason that Mike Tomlin stepped down from coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers is because he got a side woman pregnant while his wife has cancer and he broke the personal conduct rule or something,” White said in an Instagram post. "And so they trying to keep everything hush.”

Mike Tomlin’s exit as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers was followed by various rumors surfacing on social media. Among those who ignited a controversy was Instagram personality Harold White, who repeated claims he said were circulating privately – a “side woman” is pregnant with Tomlin’s child.

White added, “Rumor is gaining traction even down to people, they're saying that this woman was a bartender. ... People that work with her are verifying this and they saying that he paid her $3.5 million to stay quiet. I'm getting DMs, people saying this is true, that this is out of Newcastle, Pittsburgh. They have even dropped pictures, allegedly of Tomlin with this mistress."

Why did Mike Tomlin part ways with the Pittsburgh Steelers? While Tomlin did not reveal the exact reason for his decision to exit, his departure statement struck a sharply different tone. He said, “After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support.”

Tomlin’s wife, Kiya Winston, has also reacted after her husband’s departure from the Steelers. Tomlin was the head coach for the franchise for as many as 19 seasons.

In a moving note shared to her Instagram Stories, Winston wrote, “As many of you are aware, my husband has stepped down from his position as Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. I want to take a moment to share something from my heart.”

“I am incredibly proud of all he has accomplished, both on and off the field,” she continued of her husband of almost 30 years. “Over the past few days, the messages and testimonies shared by current and former players — the men who knew him best — have been deeply moving. They’ve affirmed what I’ve always known to be true about his purpose and character.”