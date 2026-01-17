What is Mike Tomlin's net worth in 2026? A look at his contracts, earnings after Steelers Exit

Mike Tomlin stepped down from his position as Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach after nearly two decades with the franchise. During his tenure, Tomlin guided the team to extraordinary achievements, securing a Super Bowl championship, two conference titles, and eight division championships, according to ESPN. Mike Tomlin has resigned as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers after 20 successful years, including a Super Bowl title. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

At the age of 53, Tomlin holds the record as the longest-serving head coach in major American professional sports. His exit prompts the Steelers to seek the organization’s fourth head coach since 1969 — a daunting challenge for a franchise that recognized in a statement that Tomlin’s accomplishments “will likely never be duplicated.”

In 2024, Tomlin signed a contract extension that would have ensured his presence with the team until the 2027 season, which included a club option with a decision deadline of March 1. The 53-year-old is not anticipated to take on a coaching role elsewhere in 2026.

Also Read: Mike Tomlin family: All about wife Kiya and three kids as Pittsburgh Steelers coach steps down after 19 seasons

Mike Tomlin issues statement In a statement, Tomlin mentioned that his choice to depart from the team was not a simple one and necessitated considerable thought and contemplation.

“This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful,” he said.

“I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.”

What is Mike Tomlin's net worth in 2026? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the football coach possesses a net worth of $40 million.

Upon joining the franchise in 2007, Tomlin entered into a $10 million contract, which provided him with an annual salary of roughly $2.5 million. By the mid-2010s, his earnings had increased to about $6 million per year, positioning him among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

In April 2021, he signed a three-year agreement that raised his annual salary to around $11.5 million. By the conclusion of his tenure, it was reported that he was earning $12.5 million each year.