Kiya Tomlin's net worth: Is former Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s wife richer than him? Here's what she does

In a social media statement, Kiya Tomlin, his spouse for nearly three decades, has lauded her husband and asserted that his genuine legacy in Pittsburgh lies in assisting players in becoming “great individuals.”

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Steelers president Art Rooney II disclosed that the 53-year-old made this choice to dedicate more time to his family, a commitment he has had to forgo over the last twenty years.

Earlier this week, Tomlin , who holds the record for the longest-serving head coach in major American professional sports, resigned from his role in Pittsburgh and informed the players of his intention to step away from coaching.

Mike Tomlin's wife issued a heartfelt tribute to her husband following his decision to conclude his 19-year tenure as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who is Kiya Tomlin? All we know about Mike Tomlin's wife Kiya Tomlin was born on January 13, 1974, in Morristown, New Jersey. She was brought up by her mother following her parents' separation. From an early age, creativity was an integral part of her life.

At the age of 11, she started sewing and creating her own garments. Later, she enrolled at the College of William and Mary in the early 1990s on a gymnastics scholarship.

Kiya later established a women's apparel brand named Uptown Sweats, which eventually evolved into Kiya Tomlin Fashion. Her creations emphasize simplicity, comfort, and elegance. She maintains a strong commitment to her craft, from the design of garments to the management of production.

Additionally, she operates a boutique known as Work Shop in Etna, located just outside of Pittsburgh. This store offers customers an exclusive glimpse into the production process of her clothing. Her brand has garnered recognition, particularly in western Pennsylvania.

What is Kiya Tomlin's net worth? Is she richer than Mike Tomlin? Mike Tomlin has a net worth of around $40 million in 2026, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

As his career holds significant historical importance, he became the tenth Black head coach in the history of the NFL and the first to lead the Steelers franchise.

His wife Kiya's net worth is reportedly around $2 million, as per various outlets such as Kemi Filani News, Sportskeeda, and MSN.