Abdul Carter publicly blasts teammate Jaxson Dart over Trump rally appearance: 'What we doing man?'

Jaxson Dart had not been widely linked with politics until his appearance at President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Friday. The New York Giants quarterback warmly introduced Trump before the president took the stage to deliver his speech and later praised Dart during the event.

Abdul Carter is shocked by teammate Jaxson Dart introducing Donald Trump at a rally.(New York Giants/X)

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The 23-year-old, selected as a first-round pick in 2025, appeared to publicly align himself with the MAGA movement after attending a Friday campaign-style rally alongside Donald Trump in support of Representative Mike Lawler’s re-election campaign, reported Independent.

However, Dart’s appearance and warm introduction for Trump did not appear to sit well with another New York Giants star and teammate, who later reacted to the viral moment on social media with a blunt remark.

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{{^usCountry}} Abdul Carter was the player who reposted the rally clip and appeared genuinely surprised by it, even questioning whether the video was AI-generated. Taking to X on Saturday morning, the Giants linebacker quoted the post with the remark, “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man.” Jaxson Dart’s rally introduction and possible locker room tension {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abdul Carter was the player who reposted the rally clip and appeared genuinely surprised by it, even questioning whether the video was AI-generated. Taking to X on Saturday morning, the Giants linebacker quoted the post with the remark, “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man.” Jaxson Dart’s rally introduction and possible locker room tension {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Dart, who is set to enter his second season with the Giants, kicked things off with a “Go Big Blue” chant before welcoming Trump to the stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dart, who is set to enter his second season with the Giants, kicked things off with a “Go Big Blue” chant before welcoming Trump to the stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 23-year-old quarterback told the crowd, ““What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23-year-old quarterback told the crowd, ““What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, I’m pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.” {{/usCountry}}

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The 22-year-old linebacker’s blunt reaction to Dart’s actions could potentially create tension inside the locker room, adding another challenge for John Harbaugh as he prepares for his first season leading the New York Giants after spending 18 years with the Baltimore Ravens.

Also read: Donald Trump makes bizarre 'legs like tree trunks' remark about Jaxson Dart at NY rally: 'Not a good thing for women'

Carter was not the only NFL player to react critically to Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the rally. Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints also weighed in, posting “sounds about Ole Miss” in response to the viral clip.

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The reaction came not long after former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said he partly chose to leave the program because of what he described as the school’s reluctance to fully move past its segregated history.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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