After 2021 tweet, Dianna Russini’s bombshell post resurfaces amid Mike Vrabel kiss saga

NFL fans are closely examining past posts and reports by Dianna Russini after new photos linked her to Mike Vrabel which are sparking widespread debate online.

Resurfaced posts and photos linking Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel are fueling fresh online debate.(X/@MLFootball, X/@JayDanielsMVP)

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The controversy has grown after older social media activity and reporting timelines began resurfacing.

According to Page Six, photos released on Thursday reportedly show Russini and Vrabel at a bar on March 10-11, 2020. The images have drawn attention because of what followed just days later. As highlighted by Austin Stanley of AtoZ Sports, Russini published a report on March 15, 2020 which is shortly after the alleged meeting about the Tennessee Titans’ quarterback plans.

“The Titans are not interested in Tom Brady, they are working hard to get a deal done with Ryan Tannehill per sources,” Russini wrote.

The timing of this report is now being questioned by fans who are revisiting whether the information could have been influenced by her alleged relationship with Vrabel.

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The photos are said to be from March 2020 which appear to show Russini and Vrabel together and have led to speculation about the nature of their relationship. At that time, Vrabel had been married for over 20 years, while Russini got married later in September 2020.

Fans online are now connecting the timeline of the photos with Russini’s reporting and raising questions about whether there were signs that were overlooked earlier.

"Here’s an angle I’ve been thinking about - is it possible that Amy knew about this and it factored into her decision to fire him?" one user wrote on X.

“It's almost a headline that didn't need to be reported. But when you don't expect to be caught then you get comfortable. Titans not having interest in Brady could've been written off as a non story/ a given.” wrote another.

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Why is an old tweet now going viral?

Another reason the situation has gained traction is a past tweet from Russini that is now being widely shared. A post from August 2021 has resurfaced and is drawing attention online.

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“Keep looking at my almost 4 day old son Michael while trying to figure out who are the best Michaels to ever play and coach in the NFL?”

The tweet has sparked discussion because Russini named her son “Michael,” which some users have linked to Vrabel’s first name, Mike.

Ahead of the release of these images, Vrabel also announced he would skip Day 3 of the NFL Draft and instead seek counseling.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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