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AJ Brown gets brutally mocked by NFL fans for choosing No. 1 jersey with Patriots

AJ Brown's trade to the New England Patriots has fans buzzing, particularly about his new jersey number.

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 06:00 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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AJ Brown has been traded to the New England Patriots. However, it was not the trade itself that got fans talking. It was his jersey number.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to a game the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

Brown will wear No. 1 for the Patriots. It is a change from the No. 11 he wore throughout his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and the Philadelphia Eagles. The player wore the same number even in high school and at Ole Miss.

The Patriots confirmed the number by posting a photo edit of Brown in a No. 1 jersey on social media, with the caption "WR1." The trade itself was confirmed on June 1, 2026. New England sent a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for Brown.

Fans reacted with mockery over the number switch

Many fans had assumed Brown would wear No. 11. The reaction online was swift. Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub said, "Hope nobody got ahead of themselves and bought a No. 11 AJ Brown jersey." Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit wrote, "A.J. Brown going back to his Ole Miss days in No. 1." Kevin Maggiore, also of 98.5 The Sports Hub, added, "Can't believe they'd give someone Ja'Lynn Polk's old number."

Edelman is considered one of the greatest players in Patriots history. Brown had appeared on Edelman's podcast earlier in the offseason and received a signed Edelman jersey, which he posted about enthusiastically on Instagram.

Brown will become the first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since Ja'Lynn Polk, who wore it before being traded to New Orleans.

 
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