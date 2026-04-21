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Eagles Super Bowl winner gives damming AJ Brown trade verdict amid New England Patriots links

Following the Eagles' Super Bowl win, Nick Foles addressed trade rumors surrounding A.J. Brown, hinting at a potential move to New England.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 10:17 pm IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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The tenure of wide receiver AJ Brown at Eagles is considered almost done and dusted even though a trade has not formally been announced. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles have an agreement in place with the New England Patriots to trade Brown on June 1.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles pumps up the crowd before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers (Getty Images via AFP)

With a trade seemingly more and more likely now, there is curiosity around how the departure of the veteran wide receiver is going to affect the Eagles dressing room.

However, Nick Foles a fan-favorite after Philadelphia Eagles to its first Super Bowl victory, recently weighed in on the talks of AJ Brown departing the Philadelphia Eagles. And, his comments have turned the issue into something much more serious

Foles suggests AJ Brown wants to leave Philadelphia

On the podcast The SZN Foles pointed directly at a potential trade scenario. "What I have gathered is wants to be traded. But I also think he wants to be traded to specific places. I think New England would make a lot of sense because of his history with Vrabel.”

Foles also focused on General Manager Howie Roseman's strategy to approach the situation. "He's gonna have a lot of strategy behind it," he said, indicating a careful analysis of the situation.

June 1 is the critical date to monitor, as it could be a critical point in any prospective trade discussions. The financial implications for the Eagles in terms of salary limit space will undergo a substantial transformation after this date, rendering it a strategic juncture for any transactions that involve Brown.

 
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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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