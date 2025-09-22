Jalen Hurts fumes at Kevin Patullo, Jemal Singleton after Eagles' poor show vs Rams - Watch

Jalen Hurts was visibly frustrated. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback appeared to fume at Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and running back coach Jemal Singleton on the sidelines after leading a touchdown drive. This came after the home team trailed the Los Angeles Rams 21-26 after the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and offenisve coordinator Kevin Patullo speak with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Videos of Hurts' interaction on the sideline went viral on social media. “Jalen Hurts grilling Kevin Patullo and Jemal Singleton on the sideline after the TD,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also attached the clip of Hurts and Patullo.

Eagles recover after a flop first half

After struggling through the first half of the game, Hurts and co recovered in Q3. The latest effort included the quarterback's touchdown pass to AJ Brown that took the game to 26-21. This came after head coach Nick Sirriani and other Eagles stars were booed at halftime.

Hurts was even strip-sacked by Rams star Jaren Verse in the team's second play from scrimmage in the second half.

On a second-and-7 at the Philadelphia 13, Jared Verse surged from Jalen Hurts’ right flank and executed a strip-sack, dislodging the ball. Linebacker Nate Landman recovered it at the Eagles’ 10-yard line, positioning the Rams for a golden scoring opportunity.

Who is Kevin Patullo?

Kevin Patullo is the current offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, a role he assumed in February 2025 after serving as the team’s passing game coordinator since 2021 and associate head coach from 2023-2024.

Born on July 14, 1981, in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, the 44-year-old has emerged as a key figure in the Eagles' recent success, including their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.

Patullo’s NFL coaching career spans 18 years, beginning in 2007 as an offensive assistant and quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs. He later worked with the Buffalo Bills (2010-2012), Tennessee Titans (2014), New York Jets (2015-2016), and Indianapolis Colts (2018-2020), where he coached wide receivers and served as a pass game specialist under head coach Nick Sirianni.

When Sirianni joined the Eagles in 2021, he brought Patullo along, tasking him with overseeing the passing game.