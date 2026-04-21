AJ Brown trade: NFL analyst lists 6 reasons why Eagles should offload WR amid Patriots links

On Monday, in a major update for Philadelphia Eagles fans, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the Eagles have an agreement with the New England Patriots to offload veteran wide receiver A. J. Brown. The report noted that Brown will "likely" be traded to the Patriots later in June.

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.(Getty Images via AFP)

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If the trade goes through as Schefter claims, Brown will be a New England Patriots player at the start of the 2026-27 NFL season, requiring the Eagles to make moves in the NFL draft or trade for wide receivers. That leaves the Eagles with a big task ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season. Yet, why are they willing to let go of the veteran quarterback?

Several on and off-field factors have influenced the decision to trade AJ Brown. As an NFL analyst revealed after the June 1 trade news broke, the Eagles are likely to be better off without Brown despite his wealth of experience in the league.

Analyst Lists 6 Reasons Why Eagles Are Better Off Without AJ Brown

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{{^usCountry}} Chase Senior, the NFL host and VP of content strategy at Chat Sports, listed a set of seven reasons why the relationship between AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles "has run its course." He said, "I can also see why the Eagles want to move on from AJ Brown. At some point, it just becomes too much of a distraction and it's not conducive to winning." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chase Senior, the NFL host and VP of content strategy at Chat Sports, listed a set of seven reasons why the relationship between AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles "has run its course." He said, "I can also see why the Eagles want to move on from AJ Brown. At some point, it just becomes too much of a distraction and it's not conducive to winning." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to him, there are six reasons why he thinks the Eagles should let Brown go: "Constant complaining, Bad drops, Unwillingness to block, Lack of concentration, Bad body language, and all of the cryptic tweets." Let's take a look at each briefly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to him, there are six reasons why he thinks the Eagles should let Brown go: "Constant complaining, Bad drops, Unwillingness to block, Lack of concentration, Bad body language, and all of the cryptic tweets." Let's take a look at each briefly. {{/usCountry}}

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1. Constant Complaining

During the 2025-26 season, A.J. Brown was extremely vocal about his frustration with the Eagles' offense, calling his experience a "s---show."

2. Bad Drops

Brown tied a career-high with two critical drops in a key playoff game that ended the Eagles' Super Bowl defense, including one on third-and-5 late in the contest, amid reports of 13 drops on 521 career targets with Philadelphia.

3. Lack of Concentration

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Brown's pre-draft scouting flagged Brown's drops tied to lapses in focus, a trait that persisted in 2025-26 with poor execution on 50/50 balls and disengagement when not targeted early.

Also read: AJ Brown trade update: Eagles' latest move gives Patriots a much-needed boost

4. Unwillingness to Block

Retired Eagles receiver Jason Avant criticized AJ Brown for a lack of on-field effort and poor body language, arguing the star's issues are mental rather than physical.

5. Bad Body Language

Brown displayed poor body language during his Eagles tenure, with many noting it set a negative tone for the team.

6. Cryptic Tweets

In the 2025-26 season, Brown posted cryptic tweets like "Don't make a scene" and "Toss me the ball" after low-yardage games, venting frustration over his limited role in the run-heavy offense.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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