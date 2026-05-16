AJ Brown's reunion with Stefon Diggs could be reality; Patriots insider offers details

The New England Patriots still need to add a top wide receiver this offseason. Speculation about a potential AJ Brown trade continues to intensify, even though there has been no official confirmation. Along with these rumors, there have also been discussions about his possible reunion with Stefon Diggs, who was released by the Patriots this offseason.

Stefon Diggs and A. J. Brown remain central to ongoing offseason discussions surrounding the New England Patriots wide receiver situation.(AP)

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Fans and NFL analysts have started imagining a scenario in which both Brown and Diggs play together on the same team, while the addition of Romeo Doubs could potentially give the Patriots one of the best receiver rooms in the NFL.

Also read: Patriots' Romeo Doubs touts AJ Brown-Mike Vrabel relationship as trade talks intensify

Albert Breer weighs in on Patriots rumors

While the speculation and fan theories continue to fuel discussion, NFL insider Albert Breer shared his thoughts on the possibility of a Brown trade and a Diggs reunion in New England. According to Breer, there is very little chance the Patriots will pursue both players.

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{{^usCountry}} “Pessimism, I do think an A.J. Brown trade will happen. I also don’t think, for a variety of reasons, you’ll see Diggs and A.J. Brown together in New England,” Breer said. “Now, I believe the Patriots love Diggs, and Diggs would love to return." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pessimism, I do think an A.J. Brown trade will happen. I also don’t think, for a variety of reasons, you’ll see Diggs and A.J. Brown together in New England,” Breer said. “Now, I believe the Patriots love Diggs, and Diggs would love to return." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Breer, Brown could be traded, but signing Diggs would become difficult because of the team’s salary cap situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Breer, Brown could be traded, but signing Diggs would become difficult because of the team’s salary cap situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “But any realistic talk about his return, to me, hinges on whether the Brown trade happens. Assuming Brown does become a Patriot, I think Diggs will probably be somewhere in that one-year, $10 million range. The Chiefs could make sense. The Commanders might, too, since Diggs is from D.C. The Falcons and Rams would also be interesting landing spots," Breer added. Could New England afford both stars? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But any realistic talk about his return, to me, hinges on whether the Brown trade happens. Assuming Brown does become a Patriot, I think Diggs will probably be somewhere in that one-year, $10 million range. The Chiefs could make sense. The Commanders might, too, since Diggs is from D.C. The Falcons and Rams would also be interesting landing spots," Breer added. Could New England afford both stars? {{/usCountry}}

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If the Patriots decide to pursue both stars, the financial side would become a major challenge. With roughly $36 million in cap space, New England is among the top five teams in available cap space. However, acquiring Brown would reportedly cost around $23 million against the cap.

That would leave the Patriots with limited flexibility to address other roster needs. If Breer’s estimate is accurate, Diggs could command around $10 million on a one-year deal, which would further reduce the team’s remaining cap space and potentially push him toward another franchise.

Also read: AJ Brown trade: New rumor on Seaport visit intensifies New England Patriots link

Stefon Diggs’ 2025 Patriots season

Diggs delivered a productive season for the Patriots in 2025, recording 85 receptions for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. The veteran wide receiver averaged 11.9 yards per catch and became the Patriots’ first 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman achieved the feat during the 2019 NFL season.

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Also read: Stefon Diggs eyes NFL return with Instagram post on stats as New York Giants rumor surfaces

Meanwhile, rookie Kyle Williams choosing jersey No. 18 — while leaving behind No. 8, previously associated with Diggs — has added another layer of speculation surrounding the Patriots’ wide receiver situation.

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