Alexandra Daddario shares unique interaction with David Beckham at England vs Ghana game

England were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in a match where victory would have secured a Round of 32 qualification.

Alexandra Daddario was focusing on David Beckham in a charming selfie captured during the England vs Ghana clash. (L - Alexandra Daddario/IG ; R - David Beckham/IG)

Ghana’s disciplined defending, along with a few narrowly missed chances from England, ensured the game ended 0-0, with both sides now level on four points in Group L.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup in the United States continues to generate major off-field buzz, with several high-profile celebrities and notable personalities spotted among the crowd, adding extra spotlight to the tournament atmosphere.

Daddario’s selfie moment with English legend

During the England vs Ghana match held in Boston, one of the key figures who drew attention in the stands was Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario.

The presence of the 40-year-old celebrity stood out as a major off-field highlight, and she even shared a post on her Instagram revealing her attendance at the Boston stadium.

At first glance, the image she shared from the stands might not seem particularly striking, but a closer look through the carousel reveals that she posted a smartly taken selfie with another football legend present at the stadium.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

She simply captioned the post “@fifaworldcup”, but the image itself showed her raising one hand, almost as if she was trying to draw attention to something positioned precisely between her thumb and index finger in the background stands.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It turned out to be none other than England legend David Beckham.

He appeared to be giving a thumbs-up in the frame, though whether it was specifically directed toward Daddario’s selfie moment is something only Beckham himself could clarify.

Absorbed in World Cup atmosphere

He posted three additional slides, with two featuring zoomed-in versions of the cover photo for emphasis.

The final slide was a short video clip showing the actress fully immersed in the matchday atmosphere, wearing an England jersey while enjoying the vibe from the stands.

She was also wearing a England cap.

Fans react in enthusiasm

Fans quickly flooded the comments with excitement after noticing the actress enjoying football’s biggest stage. One user wrote, “Yesss Alexandra Daddario clock it.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and the social media storm that has become their biggest World Cup enemy

Another fan wrote, “So beautiful.”

Interestingly, the gesture she used while pointing out Beckham in the background appeared to resemble the viral “clock it” hand sign often used on social media.