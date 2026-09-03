Alphonso Smith Jr's final post in focus amid ex-NFL player's reported suicide: ‘Things happened…that an older lady did’

Alphonso Smith Jr the former NFL player who was a standout cornerback at Wake Forest University reportedly died by suicide at 40.

Alphonso Smith Jr reportedly died by suicide at the age of 40. (Instagram/alphonsosmith2)

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TMZ Sports confirmed his death by suicide, citing sources with ‘direct knowledge’. He died in a Florida housing community. Smith Jr's final post on Facebook has shared an insight into the troubled state of his mind including alleging some abuse he faced at the hands of an ‘older lady’ when he was young.

Alphonso Smith Jr's final Facebook post

On Facebook, Smith Jr wrote hours back before the news of his death broke “Do not cry for me! I tried everything in my power to fight the demons behind the ones that someone put into ME!”.

He added, “I did not want to be that WAY! I know I have disappointed so many folks. This is a DEMON in me! But not only me! It’s EVERYONE! I have HURT so many! I needed help & did not get it!”.

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Smith Jr continued “I am A COWARD! A HUGE COWARD! I am so sorry…To my kids, daddy is SO SORRY!.” Alleging abuse, as per TMZ, Smith Jr, also wrote “To my family, BABY, my MOM, my siblings, things happened to your boy, your brother while I was little that an older lady did onto me. As a result guys, I did the same onto others!”.

He further said “Please forgive me! Please pray over your families! PLEASE PRAY FOR ALL I’ve affected! I am the WORST & I pray my soul rest in heaven for my heart is pure, but my BRAIN & experience is MESSED UP‼️…Once again to ALLLLLL! I am SORRY! THIS IS IT!”.

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Screenshot of Alphonso Smith Jr's final message on Facebook.

Many took Smith Jr's words to mean that he had also perpetrated some form of abuse for which he was apologizing, and people commented as much on his post. On X too, a post from MLFootball noted “Smith repeatedly apologized, called himself a 'coward' and referenced abuse he said he suffered from an older woman when he was a young boy.”

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A report from 2015 notes that Alphonso Smith was removed as the Pahokee football coach after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Alphonso Smith Jr final Instagram post

His last Instagram post was also about celebrating school football. “I’m SO PAHOKEE…This one is for my daughter who’s a Wildcat… never go against the GRAIN,” Alphonso Smith Jr had written.

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People commented on the post after the ex-NFL player's death. One wrote “check up on ur loved ones youn kno what dey going thru ian kno him but rest in paradise.”

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).