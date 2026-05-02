Amid Shedeur vs Deshaun Watson, Browns HC addresses Shilo Sanders' sexist remark

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken has spoken up about the controversy surrounding Shilo Sanders, who made a sexist remark directed at Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot while defending his brother and quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Monken's response was very candid. Browns HC Todd Monken speaks out after Shilo Sanders' sexist remark at reporter Mary Kay Cabot. (AP)

What did Monken say? Asked on "The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima" how he handles such distractions during a high-stakes quarterback competition, Monken did not hold back.

"First off, I think it's awesome," he said. "I mean, it's why we get paid so much. I mean, we get paid so much because fans care, and you talk about it. If it wasn't talked about, I sure as hell wouldn't get paid what I get paid. So that's part of what we do."

According to Pro Football Network, he said that, "But if that's going to bother me or it's going to bother Shedeur or Deshaun, they have no chance of being either the head coach here or the quarterback at the Cleveland Browns. I mean, for God's sake, it's the world we live in."

His bottom line was simple: "You want to stop the narrative? Play well. Want to stop a narrative? Win."

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What started it all? The drama began when Cabot, a well-known NFL insider, shared her view on Cleveland's quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. "I think they should declare Watson QB1 ASAP and let the 1st team offense cook," she said. "There's no time to waste."

Shilo Sanders who is a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety and Shedeur's brother, fired back on social media with a sexist comment and said, "Go make a sandwich Mary." The remark drew instant backlash.

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Cabot responded on 92.3 The Fan, saying: "I know so many women who have joined the football world especially because of some of the things I've been able to do over the years, I'm happy about that."

Shilo did not back down, doubling down with: "If you're gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts. Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it's something weird, it's like some agenda that you have going on."

All this off-field noise comes at a critical time for the Browns, who are heading into the summer with one of the most watched quarterback competitions in the league.