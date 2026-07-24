Andrew Tate breaks silence after arrest, claims highest-security SHU detention as jail details emerge

Andrew Tate has shared a new message from custody, claiming he is being held in the Special Housing Unit (SHU), the highest-security section inside the federal detention facility where he is being held in Miami. The post came days after he and his brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested by US Marshals on a UK extradition warrant.

Andrew Tate breaks silence after arrest, claims highest-security SHU detention (Credit: Andrew Tate/X)

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British prosecutors have also announced fresh charges against the brothers, taking the total to 59. While Tate described strict prison conditions in his post, the legal battle over his extradition and the charges against him is still continuing. The Tate brothers have denied all allegations against them.

Andrew Tate’s SHU claim

Andrew Tate posted the following message on X on Thursday, July 23:

“I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists. No commissary. No visits. No contact with the outside world. My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night.”

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{{^usCountry}} Some users questioned how the message appeared on X despite Tate saying he had “no contact with the outside world.” High-profile inmates often have statements shared through lawyers or authorised representatives instead of posting directly from custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users questioned how the message appeared on X despite Tate saying he had “no contact with the outside world.” High-profile inmates often have statements shared through lawyers or authorised representatives instead of posting directly from custody. {{/usCountry}}

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Tate’s lawyer has also spoken publicly about his detention conditions, saying he is being kept in a small isolation cell. Tate claimed he is in the SHU, a unit that generally keeps inmates separated from the general prison population under tighter security.

Also Read: Why Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Miami? What we know so far

Why Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were arrested?

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Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Miami around July 18 while they were on their way to a bare-knuckle boxing event at the James L. Knight Center. The arrest was carried out on a UK extradition warrant.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service has approved additional charges, bringing the total to 42 against Andrew Tate and 17 against Tristan Tate. Andrew faces allegations including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault causing actual bodily harm, and offences linked to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography.

Prosecutors say the latest charges involve four more alleged victims, with the alleged offences dating from 2010 to 2017. The Tate brothers deny every allegation and have said they will fight the extradition.

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Also Read: Will Andrew and Tristan Tate be extradited to the UK? What happens next after Miami arrest

What’s next for Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate is a former kickboxing world champion and social media influencer with millions of followers. He became widely known for his videos on wealth, self-improvement and traditional gender roles, while also attracting criticism over several of his public comments.

The UK case is separate from the legal proceedings the brothers have faced in Romania. For now, both remain in federal custody in Miami as the U.S. court process continues. Their legal team has argued that the case is politically motivated, while British prosecutors continue to pursue the extradition request.