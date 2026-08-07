Are Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston playing tonight vs the Aces? Check Fever injury report ahead of WNBA clash

The Indiana Fever return to action on Thursday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces, looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat to league-leading Minnesota Lynx in their previous outing.

The Indiana Fever return to action on Thursday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces. (AP Photo)

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As tip-off approaches at 7:00 p.m. ET, much of the attention surrounds the availability of two of Indiana's biggest stars — Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

According to the Fever's day-before injury report, Caitlin Clark has been listed as probable because of a back injury.

Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight?

The Fever no. 22 has been managing the back issue for much of the season but has missed only one game since sitting out Indiana's July 9 matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, which came during the second game of a back-to-back.

Clark is expected to continue appearing on the injury report for the remainder of the campaign as the Fever carefully monitor her workload, although the situation is not believed to be serious.

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{{^usCountry}} In fact, her playing time has steadily increased in recent weeks, with the three-time WNBA All-Star logging at least 33 minutes in each of Indiana's last three contests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In fact, her playing time has steadily increased in recent weeks, with the three-time WNBA All-Star logging at least 33 minutes in each of Indiana's last three contests. {{/usCountry}}

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The 24-year-old guard missed four games this season because of injury management or rest, beginning with the Fever's May 20 game against the Portland Fire.

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Indiana has also been cautious with its injury reporting following scrutiny from the WNBA after Clark was ruled out on May 20 despite not initially appearing on the team's injury report.

Is Aliyah Boston playing tonight?

Aliyah Boston has also been designated probable, with the Fever listing the center because of a right lower leg injury.

Boston has been managing the issue since sustaining it during Unrivaled competition in February and has missed three games as a result.

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The injury resurfaced when Boston landed awkwardly on her right knee against the Seattle Storm on July 28, forcing her to miss the second half of that game. However, she returned for Indiana's next two contests despite remaining on the injury report as probable.

Both Clark and Boston are widely expected to be upgraded to available before Thursday night's opening tip.

Damiris Dantas ruled out

Indiana also confirmed that Damiris Dantas recently underwent successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in her left knee, leaving the Fever without another frontcourt option.

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The Fever enter the matchup with added confidence after defeating the Aces in both previous meetings this season. Another victory on Thursday would complete a regular-season sweep of A'ja Wilson and Las Vegas.