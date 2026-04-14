The National Football League Draft is just around the corner and the time is running out for the New York Jets as mixed reports signal a dilemma between Arvell Reese or David Bailey.

Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese (20) gets ready to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis.(AP)

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The rumors

The next class of prospects is expected to make the jump to the NFL within two weeks and for the New York Jets, the decision will commence by picking no. 2 overall pick in the draft for the season. Reportedly, the Jets are set on one of these two players, David Bailey of Texas Tech or Arvell Reese of Ohio State.

With only two weeks to go for the choice, the rumors are all over the news. Reese enjoys the popularity among those who follow offseason football in New York. On April 5, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that Reese is viewed as the favorite for the No. 2 pick.

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{{^usCountry}} "After listening to Glenn, then gathering a few crumbs at the NFL spring meetings in Phoenix, it feels like Ohio State's Arvell Reese is the best fit. …” Cimini wrote. “The analytics-based ESPN draft predictor says Reese is the prohibitive favorite, with better than a 70 percent chance of being picked by the Jets at No. 2. Bailey is second at 10 percent. The Predictor uses data from Scouts, Inc. grades, expert mock drafts and team needs.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "After listening to Glenn, then gathering a few crumbs at the NFL spring meetings in Phoenix, it feels like Ohio State's Arvell Reese is the best fit. …” Cimini wrote. “The analytics-based ESPN draft predictor says Reese is the prohibitive favorite, with better than a 70 percent chance of being picked by the Jets at No. 2. Bailey is second at 10 percent. The Predictor uses data from Scouts, Inc. grades, expert mock drafts and team needs.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Fernando Mendoza faces backlash over resurfaced 2020 George Floyd comment; fans rush to his defense The case for David Bailey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Predictions have started getting conflicting as the rumors of Bailey's preference started coming along. As per ESPN's Peter Schrager and NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, the Jets have considered Bailey as a prospective no. 2 draft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Predictions have started getting conflicting as the rumors of Bailey's preference started coming along. As per ESPN's Peter Schrager and NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, the Jets have considered Bailey as a prospective no. 2 draft. {{/usCountry}}

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"We're kind of hearing the same thing as we're coming down the home stretch here," Jeremiah said. “This feels more like Bailey.”

However, ESPN’s Field Yates have noted that no signs have been indicted front he Jets’ end yet. "Each player would provide the Jets with a young, building-block pass rusher. Bailey is regarded as the more refined, pro-ready rusher, while Reese is considered the higher-ceiling prospect with better fluidity and overall athleticism. But ... the Jets have given no indication on the pick.", said Yates.

The results are simply two weeks away and both Reese and Bailey are firmly in contention as speculation builds around one of the most closely watched picks in this year’s draft.

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