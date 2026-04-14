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    Fernando Mendoza faces backlash over resurfaced 2020 George Floyd comment; fans rush to his defense

    NFL Draft prospect Fernando Mendoza faces scrutiny over past comments during the George Floyd protests.

    Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 10:07 PM IST
    Edited by HT US Desk
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    Top NFL Draft prospect Fernando Mendoza is facing scrutiny after alleged past comments made during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020.

    Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (AP)
    Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (AP)

    The Heisman trophy winner, then in high school, allegedly commented on a social media post by Lebron James. The post showed a photo of the kneeling police officer along with a photo of a kneeling Colin Kaepernick. "This...Is Why," the post read.

    Mendoza’s comment

    Six years ago, Mendoza had allegedly commented “You need to explain the context of the first photo of the cop on the man, because you never know what he did wrong 🤷‍♂️” on Lebron’s post.

    Recently, the post was reshared by pop crave that created a commotion online. Pop Crave has the following of 3 million and the post’s views had gone up to 8.5 million as on last Thursday.

    Fans defend Mendoza

    The timing of the controversy is particularly significant with teams finalizing their evaluations and ahead of the draft. Even though Mendoza was 16 years old during the time of the comment, he is still facing criticism for his remark.

    “He was like 16 when he commented that… so as long as he doesn’t act like that rn, Idc.”, a user commented

    Fans are defending Mendoza online. "So somebody is looking at 6+ year old posts and trying to bring cancel culture back? Boring," one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “He's still going No. 1," talking about the impending results of the NFL draft.

    "Oh no! This should hurt his draft stock so bad! He should definitely still be available at the 11th pick and the dolphins should not take him then!" was said by another fan sarcastically hinting that the controversy is irrelevant to the NFL draft results.

    Also Read: AJ Brown trade update: Eagles' latest move gives Patriots a much-needed boost

    Mendoza will not attend the draft in Pittsburgh

    Mendoza, the expected first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft will watch the show with family and friends from Miami. As per the reports, the player won’t be attending the event in Pittsburgh, said a person familiar with his plans to The Associated Press. The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be present and many celebrated players will be present to greet him.

    The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in two weeks.

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    Home/Sports/Us Sports/Fernando Mendoza Faces Backlash Over Resurfaced 2020 George Floyd Comment; Fans Rush To His Defense
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