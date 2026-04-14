Fernando Mendoza faces backlash over resurfaced 2020 George Floyd comment; fans rush to his defense

Top NFL Draft prospect Fernando Mendoza is facing scrutiny after alleged past comments made during the George Floyd protests in the summer of 2020. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (AP)

The Heisman trophy winner, then in high school, allegedly commented on a social media post by Lebron James. The post showed a photo of the kneeling police officer along with a photo of a kneeling Colin Kaepernick. "This...Is Why," the post read.

Mendoza’s comment Six years ago, Mendoza had allegedly commented “You need to explain the context of the first photo of the cop on the man, because you never know what he did wrong 🤷‍♂️” on Lebron’s post.

Recently, the post was reshared by pop crave that created a commotion online. Pop Crave has the following of 3 million and the post’s views had gone up to 8.5 million as on last Thursday.

Fans defend Mendoza The timing of the controversy is particularly significant with teams finalizing their evaluations and ahead of the draft. Even though Mendoza was 16 years old during the time of the comment, he is still facing criticism for his remark.

“He was like 16 when he commented that… so as long as he doesn’t act like that rn, Idc.”, a user commented

Fans are defending Mendoza online. "So somebody is looking at 6+ year old posts and trying to bring cancel culture back? Boring," one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “He's still going No. 1," talking about the impending results of the NFL draft.

"Oh no! This should hurt his draft stock so bad! He should definitely still be available at the 11th pick and the dolphins should not take him then!" was said by another fan sarcastically hinting that the controversy is irrelevant to the NFL draft results.