Shaquille O'Neal names new GOAT alongside Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant

In the ever-evolving debate over basketball’s greatest players, Shaquille O’Neal has made his stance clear – he named Stephen Curry among the all-time greats. Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal weighed in on his 'Greatest of All Time' players. (AP)

The Hall of Famer recently placed the Golden State Warriors star on his personal “Mount Rushmore” of basketball. He underlined Curry’s lasting impact on the game.

While talking on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, he said: "When you talk about that Goat conversation, I would like to hear all the names."

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“And I’m about to add one more name because he’s unbelievable. Rather than just going Jordan and LeBron, which is fine it’s your choice, you put Kobe in there. Just put him in the conversation. And now, I’m saying here on The Pat McAfee Show, you put Steph Curry in there," Big Shaq added.

O’Neal added Jordan, James, Bryant and Curry. “The only thing Steph Curry has not done that those other guys have done is finishing a dunk,” O’Neal continued.

He further said, “Think about what I’m saying. Like all the other guys, they have a finishing dunk play, but Steph Curry behind that line, the impact is similar to a finishing dunk. But you definitely have to put him in as one of the greatest players of all time.”