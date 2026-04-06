Is Steph Curry playing vs Rockets tonight? Will Seth Curry feature? Latest on the duo's status

The Golden State Warriors fans have been beaming with the prospect of their star guard Stephen Curry returning to the side on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.

As they host the Rockets at the Chase Center tonight, the Warriors are coming off a streak of three wins. But their form has been far from consistent, as the winning streak comes on the back of three losses.

Hoping to get their consistency back, the Warriors are on the verge of getting a massive boost with the potential return of Steph Curry. Curry, who has missed 27 games with a right runner's knee, was upgraded before the Rockets game from injured to questionable. However, reports from NBA Insiders state that Curry will likely play at San Francisco tonight.

The Golden State Warriors stated in the injury report before the Houston Rockets game that Curry has a 50/50 chance of playing. On Saturday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry would be listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

So far, there is no change in Steph Curry's status. Whether or not he will feature in tonight's game remains a game-time decision of Steve Carr and his staff. However, multiple NBA Insiders report that despite being questionable, Curry is expected to get some playing time tonight against the Houston Rockets. Though neither the Warriors nor Steve Carr has confirmed it directly, yet.

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Golden State Warriors Injury Report Vs Houston Rockets Along with Stephen Curry, his brother Seth Curry is also listed as questionable on the roster. He has an adductor injury due to which he was out of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Notably, since Seth joined the Warriors, he is yet to feature in a game with his brother.

Meanwhile, Gui Santos is probable with a pelvic contusion, Al Horford is out with a calf injury, and Quinten Post is also out with a foot injury.

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More On Steph Curry's Injury Curry has been open about his knee injury to the media. As he appeared alongside his Warriors teammate for their games, even though he did not suit up, the Warriors star has interacted with the media and spoke about his injury timeline in detail.

He said that his knee does not have any structural damage, but, at 38 years of age, it would be a "new normal" for him. He added that now has to focus on strengthening everything around the knee, using the offseason for a “full reset.”