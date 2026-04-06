Is Steph Curry playing vs Rockets tonight? Will Seth Curry feature? Latest on the duo's status
The Golden State Warriors fans have been beaming with the prospect of their star guard Stephen Curry returning to the side on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.
As they host the Rockets at the Chase Center tonight, the Warriors are coming off a streak of three wins. But their form has been far from consistent, as the winning streak comes on the back of three losses.
Hoping to get their consistency back, the Warriors are on the verge of getting a massive boost with the potential return of Steph Curry. Curry, who has missed 27 games with a right runner's knee, was upgraded before the Rockets game from injured to questionable. However, reports from NBA Insiders state that Curry will likely play at San Francisco tonight.
The Golden State Warriors stated in the injury report before the Houston Rockets game that Curry has a 50/50 chance of playing. On Saturday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Curry would be listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
So far, there is no change in Steph Curry's status. Whether or not he will feature in tonight's game remains a game-time decision of Steve Carr and his staff. However, multiple NBA Insiders report that despite being questionable, Curry is expected to get some playing time tonight against the Houston Rockets. Though neither the Warriors nor Steve Carr has confirmed it directly, yet.
Also read: $150 billion mogul Warren Buffett teams up with Stephen and Ayesha Curry for famous charity lunch
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Vs Houston Rockets
Along with Stephen Curry, his brother Seth Curry is also listed as questionable on the roster. He has an adductor injury due to which he was out of the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday. Notably, since Seth joined the Warriors, he is yet to feature in a game with his brother.
Meanwhile, Gui Santos is probable with a pelvic contusion, Al Horford is out with a calf injury, and Quinten Post is also out with a foot injury.
Also read: Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha shares sweet photo with Warriors star as rumors of return surface
More On Steph Curry's Injury
Curry has been open about his knee injury to the media. As he appeared alongside his Warriors teammate for their games, even though he did not suit up, the Warriors star has interacted with the media and spoke about his injury timeline in detail.
He said that his knee does not have any structural damage, but, at 38 years of age, it would be a "new normal" for him. He added that now has to focus on strengthening everything around the knee, using the offseason for a “full reset.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More