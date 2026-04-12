Why Michigan's Derrick Moore is the next big DE heading into the 2026 NFL Draft

Moore was a national champion in 2023 and a "first-team All-Big Ten selection" and team captain in 2025. Moore has built his reputation on consistency, strength and a courageous approach to the game.

Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore is consistently emerging as one of the more important targets in the upcoming NFL Draft. Moore impressed the franchises with his performances, especially during the Senior Bowl phase, where he proved his capabilities.

From Michigan standout to draft prospect Born in 2002, Moore developed into a key figure in Michigan’s defensive setup over multiple seasons. By his senior year, he had taken on a leadership role and delivered his most productive campaign.

He finished the 2025 season with 30 tackles, 10 sacks and multiple impact plays, including forced fumbles. The stats underline his skills and growth as a competitive presence for the draft.

Moore had already shown his skills earlier in his career, but it was his senior season marked a clear jump in effectiveness, particularly as a pass rusher.

What makes Derrick Moore stand out? Scouting reports highlight Moore’s physical style of play as his biggest strength. According to NFL.com’s prospect evaluation, he possesses

“Good size and length as a rusher and use power effectively to collapse the pocket."

His game is built not on speed but on force and technique. Analysts notice his ability to generate pressure through a strong bull rush and sustained effort that makes him difficult to control once he gains momentum.

A breakout senior year, including a double-digit sack total, further strengthens his draft case.

Senior Bowl energy is turning heads While Moore may not be the flashiest name in a deep edge rusher class, his intensity during pre-draft events like the Senior Bowl has helped him to stand out.

Reports around draft circles suggest his physicality and effort level have been noticeable, creating the idea that he can contribute early, even if initially in a rotational role.

His approach with high motor, physical engagement, and consistency aligns well with what NFL teams often seek in mid-round defensive prospects. As the draft day approaches, Moore will be waiting for his NFL career.

By Roshan Tony