Ben Cleveland suspended: Ravens OL to miss 3 games over substance abuse; details here

Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on November 9.(Getty Images via AFP) Ravens lineman Ben Cleveland has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the team announced Monday. Ben Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman, has been suspended by the Ravens for three games after he violated the NFL's Substance and Abuse policy, the Ravens announced on Monday.

Cleveland will now miss three games without pay, as per the NFL's suspension decision.

"Announcement from the NFL: Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens is suspended for the club’s next three games without pay for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy," the Ravens wrote on X.

The suspension means that the offensive lineman will not be in the roster for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 14, followed by the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 12, followed by the game against the Green Bay Packers on December 28. He will be available to play again for the Ravens' regular season closure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026.

