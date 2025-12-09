Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ben Cleveland suspended: Ravens OL to miss 3 games over substance abuse; details here

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 09, 2025 03:19 am IST
Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on November 9.(Getty Images via AFP)
Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium on November 9.(Getty Images via AFP)

Ravens lineman Ben Cleveland has been suspended three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, the team announced Monday.

Ben Cleveland, the Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman, has been suspended by the Ravens for three games after he violated the NFL's Substance and Abuse policy, the Ravens announced on Monday.

Cleveland will now miss three games without pay, as per the NFL's suspension decision.

"Announcement from the NFL: Ben Cleveland of the Baltimore Ravens is suspended for the club’s next three games without pay for violating the NFL’s Substances of Abuse Policy," the Ravens wrote on X.

The suspension means that the offensive lineman will not be in the roster for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 14, followed by the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, December 12, followed by the game against the Green Bay Packers on December 28. He will be available to play again for the Ravens' regular season closure against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 4, 2026.

This story is being updated.

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shamik Banerjee

    Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Ben Cleveland suspended: Ravens OL to miss 3 games over substance abuse; details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On