Ben Shelton cruises past Ignacio Buse to kick off US Open campaign in style

American tennis star Ben Shelton began his US Open 2025 campaign in dominant fashion on Sunday, defeating Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, and 6-4 inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. The sixth seed, fresh off his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto, needed just over two hours to seal a spot in the second round, reported ATP Tour. Ben Shelton of the United States won the first round of the US Open against Ignacio Buse 6-3, 6-2, 6-4(Getty Images via AFP)

Confident start in familiar territory

Playing the opening match on Day 1 for the second consecutive year, Shelton called Arthur Ashe Stadium his “favorite court” and spoke of the special feeling of competing in New York, in another ESPN report. During his on-court interview, Shelton told the outlet that the stadium is starting to “feel like home” and that it is his favorite tournament.

"It's starting to feel like home for me," Shelton said. "This is the best court in tennis, my favorite place to play, favorite tournament,” he added.

Imposing performance against Buse

Shelton never faced a serious threat from Buse, who was making his Grand Slam main draw debut. The American saved all five break points he faced and converted four of 13 on Buse’s serve. His aggressive net play paid dividends as he won 26 of 33 net points and even executed 19 serve-and-volley plays successfully 14 times, the ATP Tour report added.

The match highlighted Shelton’s adaptability. Despite recording only five aces, his lowest in any major match win, his powerful left-handed game and court coverage were enough to overwhelm Buse, who stood far behind the baseline to return serves, the ATP Tour report added.

Momentum from Masters triumph

According to ESPN, Ben Shelton is the first American to win the Canadian Masters in Toronto since Andy Roddick in 2003. He came to New York with a lot of confidence. His recent surge has included clutch performances in deciding-set tiebreakers.

Shelton, who is only 22 years old, has already advanced to the quarterfinals of two majors and four of his 12 Grand Slam outings. Expectations are now greater than ever after his impressive start at Flushing Meadows, the ESPN report stated.

What’s next for Ben Shelton?

According to the ATP Tour report, Seed No. 6 will play either former Top 10 player Pablo Carreno Busta or top Spanish talent Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the second round on Wednesday. "We take it one step at a time," Shelton said. "One match at a time, one day at a time.”

FAQs

Q1: Who did Ben Shelton defeat in the first round of the US Open 2025?

A: Shelton beat Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Q2: Where did Shelton recently win his first Masters 1000 title?

A: He won in Toronto, becoming the first American to do so since 2003.

Q3: What is Shelton’s current ATP ranking?

A: He is seeded sixth at the US Open 2025.

Q4: Who could Shelton face in the second round?

A: He could face either Pablo Carreno Busta or Pablo Llamas Ruiz.

Q5: What makes Arthur Ashe Stadium special to Shelton?

A: He calls it his favorite court and says playing there feels like home.