Bill Clinton makes surprise appearance at Cowboys presser as Jerry Jones nearly falls | Watch video

A routine pre-draft press conference by the Dallas Cowboys turned into a surprise as former US President Bill Clinton walked into the room mid-briefing, catching both team officials and reporters off guard.

Following the interaction, Jones exited the press conference with Clinton, leaving other team officials to continue fielding questions.(Screenshots from video by New York Post)

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The appearance briefly interrupted proceedings as executives addressed the media ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The moment drew social media attention, with videos circulating online.

Jerry Jones nearly trips on stage

As Clinton entered, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stepped away from the podium to greet him but appeared to stumble in the process.

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{{^usCountry}} Jones nearly fell off the stage but was steadied before he could hit the ground. He regained his footing and continued without injury. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones nearly fell off the stage but was steadied before he could hit the ground. He regained his footing and continued without injury. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The interaction soon shifted to a friendly exchange between the two, who share an old relationship dating back to their Arkansas roots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interaction soon shifted to a friendly exchange between the two, who share an old relationship dating back to their Arkansas roots. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Tom Brady shares throwback message for New England Patriots fans ahead of 2026 NFL Draft {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Tom Brady shares throwback message for New England Patriots fans ahead of 2026 NFL Draft {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jones welcomed Clinton warmly, saying, “He’s been not only a wonderful president but friend over the years and really happy to have you today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones welcomed Clinton warmly, saying, “He’s been not only a wonderful president but friend over the years and really happy to have you today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Clinton responded: “Thank you. I’m happy to see you. Have a good draft day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clinton responded: “Thank you. I’m happy to see you. Have a good draft day.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also joked about Jones’ college football days, noting how the sport has evolved, remarking, “It’s a different world,” in reference to the size of modern NFL players.

Also Read: Real reason why Fernando Mendoza will not attend 2025 NFL draft in-person revealed

Draft talk takes backseat

Following the interaction, Jones exited the press conference with Clinton, leaving other team officials, including Stephen Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer, to continue fielding questions.

Despite the disruption, the Cowboys did share a key update, confirming that wide receiver George Pickens will play under the franchise tag this season, with no immediate plans for a long-term contract.

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The team gave no details about its draft strategy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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