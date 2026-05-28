Bizarre Coco Gauff, BF Jalen Sera fact during French Open match vs Mayar Sherif

As defending French Open champion Coco Gauff took on Egyptian qualifier Mayar Sherif on Court Suzanne Lenglen on Thursday, a bizarre fact about her surfaced. The American star had taken the first set 6-0 at the time of writing this story. US Coco Gauff prepares to serve to Egypt's Mayar Sherif during their women's singles match on day 5 of the French Open (AFP)

Why Coco Gauff puts her racquets in the fridge Gauff opened her Roland Garros campaign this year with a commanding straight-sets victory over fellow American Taylor Townsend, but much of the attention afterward centered on an unusual courtside routine involving her racquets. The world No 4 was repeatedly seen placing her racquets inside a refrigerator during the match, leaving many fans puzzled about the reason behind the tactic.

Former Wimbledon finalist Sabine Lisicki explained the science behind the strategy after the moment went viral on social media.

“String tension changes with different weather,” Lisicki wrote. “When it’s hot, tension tends to drop quicker than usual. The racquet bags are always in direct sun, so she wanted to be extra safe and put them in the fridge… I wonder how it feels when you take it out and play with it right away. I never tried it.”

Higher temperatures can loosen racquet strings faster, slightly impacting control and feel during rallies. By cooling the racquets between games, players can maintain more stable string tension and more predictable ball response in hot conditions.

Coco Gauff, Jalen Sera's combined net worth Meanwhile, fans are also interested in Coco Gauff and her boyfriend Jalen Sera's massive net worth. By 2026 as per Celebrity net worth, the couple’s estimated combined net worth is believed to be around $36 million.

Most of that fortune comes directly from Gauff’s tennis career, endorsement empire and growing business ventures. Reports estimate Gauff’s personal net worth alone at roughly $35 million, while Sera’s finances reportedly remain below the $1 million mark.

Gauff has already earned more than $24.3 million in career prize money through WTA Tour events and Grand Slam tournaments, but endorsements continue to drive the largest portion of her income.

Who is Jalen Sera? While Gauff remains constantly in the spotlight, Sera has largely stayed away from major public attention. The Atlanta native works primarily in music and creative arts as a guitarist, musician and artist. He has also reportedly taken part in acting and other creative projects.

The couple has reportedly been together for more than two years. Gauff has previously explained that dating someone outside the tennis world helps her maintain balance mentally away from the pressures of the sport.

Coco Gauff's French Open path The defending Roland Garros champion defeated Townsend 6-4, 6-0 in a dominant display to comfortably move into the second round in Paris.

Gauff recently revealed after the match that her day began with a small scare away from the court. The American said she was involved in a minor car accident while traveling to the stadium after her vehicle bumped into a pole, causing juice to spill inside the car.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, and the incident ultimately did not affect her performance during her opening-round victory.