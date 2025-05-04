Bob Baffert returns to the Kentucky Derby 2025: All about his wife and children

Bob Baffert’s highly anticipated return to Churchill Downs for the 2025 Kentucky Derby is making waves across the racing community, though not everyone is thrilled about it. The Hall of Fame trainer, known for his dominant presence in the sport, is chasing a historic seventh Derby victory. Bob Baffert's comeback to the Kentucky Derby in 2025 follows a suspension due to Medina Spirit's disqualification.(@BobBaffert/X)

However, this marks his first appearance at the Derby since 2021, following a three-year suspension handed down by Churchill Downs. The punishment stemmed from the disqualification of Medina Spirit, who initially won the 2021 Derby but later tested positive for a banned substance, ForTheWin.

Also Read: Kentucky Derby 2025: Date, time and how to watch the 151st race

Meet Bob Baffert's second wife, Jill Baffert

The iconic Hall of Fame horse trainer has been married twice and is currently with his second wife, Jill Baffert. The couple married in 2002 after meeting in the late 1990s while Jill was working as a television reporter in Louisville, Kentucky, right in the heart of horse racing country.

Jill, a former beauty queen and broadcaster, has since become a prominent presence in the racing world, often seen supporting Bob at major events and actively involved in horse ownership and equine-related philanthropy. Before Jill, Baffert was married to his first wife, Sherry, from 1979 until their divorce in 1998, as reported by celebrity Net Worth.

Also Read: Kentucky Derby 2025: List of horses at Churchill Downs and how much they cost their owners

Bob Baffert's children

Baffert is the father of five children from his two marriages. From his first marriage to Sherry, he had four children: Taylor, Canyon, Forest, and Savannah. In 2004, the couple welcomed a son, Bode Baffert, named after Olympic skiing champion Bode Miller. Bode has become a familiar face at the tracks, often appearing with his parents during major racing events. The family currently resides in California.