Kentucky Derby 2025: List of horses at Churchill Downs and how much they cost their owners

The 2025 Kentucky Derby will feature a striking contrast in purchase prices, with just two post positions separating Chunk of Gold from Sandman and Baeza. While Sandman and Baeza each commanded a hefty $1.2 million price tag, Chunk of Gold was bought for a mere $2,500 at the 2023 Fasig-Tipton fall yearling sale. These three horses epitomise the vast differences in investment within the Derby field. In the 2025 Kentucky Derby, Sandman and Baeza are the priciest at $1.2 million, contrasting sharply with Chunk of Gold, purchased for just $2,500 among others. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Cost of horses to the owners in the Kentucky Derby 2025

In the 2025 Kentucky Derby, there’s a huge difference in how much the horses cost. Two horses, Sandman and Baeza, were bought for $1.2 million each, making them the most expensive in the race. Meanwhile, Chunk of Gold was bought for just $2,500 at a yearling sale in 2023, which is incredibly cheap for a Derby horse. Chunk of Gold is one of the few horses in this race that cost under $10,000.

While most of the horses in the field cost over $600,000, there are also horses like Neoequos, Flying Mohawk, and Coal Battle, which were bought for less than $300,000. There are even five horses in the race that were bred by their owners.

However, the price of a horse is not the parameter to tell how well it will do in the Derby. Some of the most recent Derby winners came at much lower prices. Last year’s winner, Mystik Dan, was a homebred, while Mage, the 2023 winner, was purchased for just $290,000. Even Rich Strike, who shocked everyone in 2022, was bought for only $30,000, as reported by the Herald Leader.

Since 1960, 33 Derby winners were bought at public auctions, but only one, Fusaichi Pegasus, cost more than $575,000. And while many expensive horses have raced in the Derby, only a few of them have managed to finish in the top spots. So, if Chunk of Gold somehow wins, his $2,500 price would make him the least expensive horse to win the Derby since 1960.

How much does each horse cost in the Kentucky Derby 2025?

The following figures represent the cost of horses in the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 3, 2025.