Kentucky Derby 2025: Date, time and how to watch the 151st race

The Kentucky Derby 2025 is set to unfold at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, promising another thrilling chapter in the storied history of the "Run for the Roses." Last year, Mystik Dan pulled off an impressive victory at 18-1 odds, but the question on everyone's mind is whether this year's race will witness an even bigger shock, akin to the stunning 80-1 upset by Rich Strike in 2022.

When will the Kentucky Derby 2025 take place?

The Kentucky Derby 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025 2:30 p.m. ET. As the excitement builds throughout the day, all eyes will be on the track for the main event, with the post time for the Kentucky Derby set for 6:57 p.m. ET. Fans and bettors alike will be eagerly awaiting the moment when the gates open and the race to the roses begins.

How to watch the Kentucky Derby 2025?

While the race is organised at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the viewers will be able to watch it from the comforts of their homes as well. will be broadcast live on NBC, bringing all the action to viewers at home. For those looking to stream the race, coverage will be available on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app, ensuring fans can catch every thrilling moment of the race, no matter where they are, as reported by NBC News.

The basics of the Kentucky Derby 2025

The Kentucky Derby 2025 will feature a field of 20 talented 3-year-old horses, each vying for the coveted title of Derby champion. These elite thoroughbreds will race over a distance of 1¼ miles, navigating the challenging track at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

With a total purse of $5 million on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher, as jockeys and trainers aim for glory in one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. The race will showcase not only speed and stamina but also the skill and strategy of the horses and their teams, making for an exhilarating spectacle.