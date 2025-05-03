Menu Explore
Devin Haney's hilarious reaction to Ryan Garcia's loss vs Rolly Romero goes viral | Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
May 03, 2025 08:05 AM IST

Devin Haney reacted with amusement to Ryan Garcia's TKO loss to Rolando Romero, sharing a viral clip of his disbelief.

Devin Haney couldn’t hide his amusement after Ryan Garcia suffered a TKO loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on their Friday night fight. A clip of Haney’s live reaction has gone viral, showing the unbeaten champion, donning a ‘Giagachad’ sunglass, laughing and shaking his head in disbelief as Garcia was stopped by Romero.

Devin Haney’s viral reaction to Ryan Garcia’s KO loss to Rolly Romero says it all.(X/Times Square, New York City)
Devin Haney’s viral reaction to Ryan Garcia’s KO loss to Rolly Romero says it all.(X/Times Square, New York City)

The ongoing rivalry between Haney and Garcia, who were originally scheduled to face each other before Garcia scuttled those plans for legal and professional reasons.

Fans quickly shared Haney’s reaction online, with many calling it “karma” for Garcia’s antics.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

News / Sports / us sports / Devin Haney's hilarious reaction to Ryan Garcia's loss vs Rolly Romero goes viral | Watch
